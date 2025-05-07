Multiple NFL Experts Praise Chiefs' Addition of Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs quietly had a productive NFL Draft that could keep them in the thick of this season's Super Bowl hunt. Jason Reid of ESPN believes that if Josh Simmons pans out, the Chiefs' rookie class will be the most impactful of all rookie classes in the league.
"If general manager Brett Veach is right about Josh Simmons, the Chiefs got one of the best recent left tackle prospects with the last pick of the first round. That's called high value. Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott could be an impact rotational player immediately and consistent starter eventually. Fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals is great after the catch and could be helpful early in the return game. Even seventh-round running back Brashard Smith can provide a boost to the running game," Reid said.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN chose the Chiefs' selection of Simmons as his favorite pick in the draft. By all accounts, the Chiefs got a steal in Simmons, who likely would have been drafted higher if not for an injury in his last season in college.
"My favorite picks typically come with some level of risk but tremendous upside. Simmons embodies that. Multiple scouts told me his tape was the best of any offensive tackle. Injury concerns are there, but if Kansas City maximizes Simmons' potential, it has a premier left tackle for Patrick Mahomes' next chapter," Fowler said.
According to the Draft Network, Simmons projects to be a pro bowl-caliber offensive lineman, but he still needs to improve in certain areas. Kansas City plans to help develop Simmons to reach his maximum potential.
"When faced with wide rushers or quick defenders who excel in space, Simmons, although capable of matching footwork with anyone, struggles to confidently engage with his hands against defenders. This allows them to establish the first meaningful point of contact, forcing him into recovery mode. This issue is particularly problematic when facing speed-to-power rushers and is one of the few hurdles holding him back as a prospect. Another aspect of Simmon’s game that poses issues is his occasional over-eagerness in the run game which puts him in adverse positions. Finding a way to enhance his technical consistency while also maintaining his attitude in the run game will be key to his development at the next level, but is also something I see him picking up relatively quickly," the Draft Network said.
"Positioning him between the bumpers at guard could help mitigate these challenges, but teams will need to assess the best way to utilize Simmons’ talents. Above all, the aggression with which Simmons plays should capture the attention of every NFL team. This trait will be key in facilitating his transition to the professional level.
"Simmons projects best as a multi-positional starter with significant upside. The violence and athleticism he showcases on film will certainly benefit him at the next level; the determining factor will be his ability to enhance his hand technique and create consistency with his strikes. Simmons' draft projection will be based on how he clears medicals and can return back to health quickly and 100% healthy because a healthy Simmons has a serious argument to be considered the best OT in the 2025 NFL Draft."
