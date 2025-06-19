NFL Insider Sounds Off on Chiefs' Trey Smith Contract Situation
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith have until July 15th to agree on terms regarding an extension; otherwise, Smith will play the 2025 season under the franchise tag after signing the non-exclusive franchise tag.
As a result, Smith will earn $23.4 million fully guaranteed in 2025 unless both sides come to terms. Chiefs captain Chris Jones, a player who dealt with the tag, as well, called Smith's decision to sign smart as it puts him "in a good place."
"Well, it's good Trey didn't take my approach," Jones joked after practice before drawing laughter from reporters and then cracking a smile.
Jones continued, via KCTV5: "Trey's doing the right thing, man. Don't take no advice from me. I did things a little different. Don't take no advice from me."
"Trey, you in a good place."
With that being said, with less than 30 days to go, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave his take on whether both sides will reach an agreement.
"I think the Chiefs get a deal done with him, but it won’t be easy," wrote Breer.
"The reason why is that the franchise tag for guards is not equal to the tag at other positions—because offensive linemen are grouped together, it’s actually based on what the NFL’s top tackles make. So he’s in a rare spot where his tag number ($23.4 million) is actually higher than the top of the market at his position (Philly’s Landon Dickerson makes $21 million per year)."
"Generally, the equation for tagged players is that you take the equivalent of two tags, and that becomes the guarantee over the first two years. That adds up to $51.5 million, or an average of $25.74 million. That would be a massive jump over the top of the market. Smith’s leverage would be that, health permitting, he could just play out this year at $23.4 million, and then force the Chiefs to tag him again or let him go to free agency next March."
"Where’s the compromise? We’ll see."
A deal is likely to happen as it would give the Chiefs flexibility to move Smith's cap hit around instead of taking $23.4 million right on the chin. The Chiefs got rid of players like Joe Thuney in order to keep players like Smith. These things just need time.
