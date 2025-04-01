Chiefs Offensive Needs Heading into the Draft
Last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes put the Kansas City Chiefs on his back. The Chiefs did not address the problems they needed to last season but it was not a problem given they finished the season 15-2. However, it did become a problem in the biggest game of the season, leading to their being dominated in the Super Bowl LIX loss.
The Chiefs want to get better this offseason for the team and Mahomes. Mahomes was sacked the most out of his career, last season. The offensive line was not good and he also did not have a reliable run game that was consistent throughout the season.
The Chiefs have addressed some of those problems with the free agent signings they made, but there are still a lot of holes to be filled on both sides of the ball.
For the Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball, the team's biggest need heading into he 2025 NFL Draft is help on the offensive line and drafting a running back.
Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
Running back: The Chiefs need a young, dynamic running back to pair with starter Isiah Pacheco to generate more production from their rushing attack. Mahomes accounted for 72.5 percent of the offense’s yards last season, the most of any NFL quarterback. Another reason the Chiefs should consider selecting a running back, perhaps as early as Day 2 of the draft, is that they don’t have a capable player at the position under contract for the 2026 season.
Offensive tackle: Depending on how the first round plays out, the Chiefs could consider a tackle. Even though they signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal in free agency to be their starting left tackle, they could find a developmental prospect for either side of the offensive line. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor is unlikely to remain on the roster in 2026. The team could save $20 million by releasing him next year with $7.4 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.
The Chiefs have had success over the last few years in finding the right pieces in the draft. No matter what round it has been, the Chiefs have found success. They will look to do the same in a couple of weeks.
