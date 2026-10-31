3 Wide Receivers on the Block the Kansas City Chiefs Should Consider Trading For

Between injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton and a lack of pass-catching depth, the Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps has been a nightmare in 2026.

KC's offense had been able to manufacture enough points on the board to win games the first five weeks, but that positive momentum came to a screeching halt last week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs scored just three points and were stifled all night by the reigning champions, exposing glaringly obvious flaws that need to be addressed.



With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 10, time is running out for the Chiefs to make a deal and bolster their aerial attack. Unless it comes in the form of a free agent signing in Tyreek Hill, the only way Andy Reid's offense can realistically improve through the air is via a trade.

It's the time of the year when fans dream about ambitious trades that seem too good to be true. Here are a trio of players that could land in Kansas City ahead of its playoff push.

3. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Following his 1,287-yard, 10-touchdown Pro Bowl rookie season, everything has gone downhill for Thomas since. He's become the subject of heavy trade rumors amid his ongoing decline.

The Jaguars have tried to make things work with the former LSU star, but they simply haven't found a way to get him involved. He's gone consecutive games without a catch and has three receptions in the past four contests.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A 6-foot-2, 209-pound wideout, Thomas has blazing speed in the open field and could serve as a boundary target for Patrick Mahomes with his vast catch radius. We've had him circled as a potential buy-low Chiefs trade candidate since before the 2026 campaign began, and his value won't be any lower than it is right now.



By no means am I advocating for the Chiefs to pursue Thomas, though. He wouldn't necessarily be a "dumpster-dive" move per se given his younger age and the draft capital the Jags invested, but the days of him being touted as a future top-tier receiver are numbered. Additionally, Kansas City would have to convince Jacksonville to send a 24-year-old former first-round pick to a receiver-needy team they could face in the AFC Playoffs, something they'd likely be reluctant to do.

2. Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts)

In the realm of realistic trade options, Downs probably tops the list. He has openly requested a trade out of Indianapolis and shouldn't command too steep of an asking price since he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.



Downs' numbers this year are modest (26 receptions, 307 yards), but the advanced metrics tell a different story. He is elite at creating separation out of the slot and is one of the best pure route-runners at his position. In the Colts' Week 2 overtime loss to the Chiefs, Downs auditioned against his potential future team with a seven-catch, 72-yard outing.

Josh Downs Route Running. pic.twitter.com/nDEwFDKnUq — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 21, 2026

While Rice receives plenty of action in the slot, adding Downs to the mix would allow Eric Bieniemy to diversify his concepts. The Chiefs lack man-beaters who can consistently win one-on-one matchups in open space, and Downs would fix that problem.

He certainly wouldn't be a name that KC supporters swoon over, but Downs would be a significant upgrade over what they are currently working with. After shipping Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner out of town earlier this week, it's only a matter of time before Indy sends Downs elsewhere.

1. Garrett Wilson (New York Jets)

If Brett Veach wants to go all in and make one of the biggest splashes in recent Chiefs trade memory, he needs to acquire Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. Of all the receivers seemingly on the trade block, there is no doubt that Wilson is far and away the most coveted.

A three-time 1,000-yard receiver, Wilson is in his fifth season with the franchise. As he noted earlier this week in a press conference, he loves playing in New York but doesn't love it as much as winning. He'd certainly have a better chance at competing for a Super Bowl in Kansas City catching passes from a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"Yeah, I want to be here. I want to win games. That's the one thing we've been missing on here.



I love it here.



Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest. But I'm hopeful."



- Garrett Wilson https://t.co/K8XI58FqwA pic.twitter.com/Cw79Ip03gg — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 28, 2026

The Ohio State product is a true No. 1 target and has shifted more toward a primary X receiver role after often playing in the slot in past years. Regardless of where he would line up in KC, he'd undoubtedly rank among the most dynamic weapons the Chiefs have had in the 21st century.

The asking price to land a player of Wilson's caliber — let alone one with team control until 2030 — would be otherworldly and quite uncharacteristic for Veach. But if this front office is hell-bent on making a push for another Super Bowl and maximizing its championship window, it's at least worth checking in with the Jets to see whether there's any room for negotiation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.