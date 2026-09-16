Kansas City Chiefs Receive Encouraging Update on Potential Tyreek Hill Reunion

There couldn't possibly be a more tailor-made reunion in the NFL than Tyreek Hill coming back to Kansas City. The Chiefs are in dire need of wide receiver help, and Hill would come at a generous discount as a midseason addition.

Coming off a season-ending injury in 2025 when Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, he is looking to complete an NFL comeback at 32 years old. Most outlets believe that he will either return to the Chiefs or retire from football altogether.



Today, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided an encouraging update about Hill and whether he may wear the red and gold again. He believes the Chiefs could sign him as early as next month.

"Also on the Chiefs front, free agent receiver Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense," Fowler wrote. "He should be closer to playing around October."

.@JFowlerESPN thinks a potential Tyreek Hill + Kansas City reunion could be in the cards:



“Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October.” pic.twitter.com/bgOhRMDbNl — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 16, 2026

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Hill spent six years in Kansas City before being traded to the Dolphins in 2022 for salary management. He helped K.C. win Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and amassed 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns during his first stint with the franchise.

The last update to arise from Hill's camp came from agent Drew Rosenhaus, who said he is still recovering and won't return until sometime in October. By no means does a signing appear to be imminent, but Fowler's report suggests that the Chiefs will be the top suitor when the time for him to make a decision is right.



In Kansas City's 31-10 win over the Broncos, Chiefs receivers accounted for only five of Patrick Mahomes' 15 completions in his return from a torn ACL. That can be attributed to the Chiefs becoming a more run-heavy team with Kenneth Walker III in the mix, but also the Chiefs' wideout room being extremely limited behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

There's obviously some risk with jumping on a player whose previous injury was thought to potentially be career-ending. It certainly doesn't help his case that he is aging and had one of his worst seasons as a pro in 2024, his last healthy campaign.

However, the Chiefs don't necessarily have a plethora of options at this point to bolster the wide receiving corps. The team's third wideout on the depth chart is Tyquan Thornton, who recorded no stats in the opener and isn't a great blocker given his size. The Chiefs might as well gamble on Hill and his electric speed to be a big-play threat on Sundays.

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