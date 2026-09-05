The Chiefs Are Betting on an Unpredictable Wide Receiver Room in 2026

Throughout his decade-long tenure in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes has won plenty of games in spite of his wide receivers rather than because of them. That's not necessarily a knock on the players he's had around him, but the Chiefs haven't given him the most reliable group to work with since shipping Tyreek Hill off four years ago.

You'd think that K.C.'s front office would want to change that narrative in 2026 as Mahomes comes off a torn ACL, but they're doing it yet again this year.



Even after fans called for the Chiefs to add another receiver throughout the offseason, general manager Brett Veach never budged. When Kansas City suffered numerous injury scares to its receiver room during training camp, it didn't bother to sign any depth pieces or pursue a proven wideout like Stefon Diggs.

Kansas City's refusal to pull the trigger on another receiver this offseason is one of, if not the biggest, question marks leading up to the new campaign. It is rolling with a receiver room that has some potential but far more uncertainty.

A lot of those questions stem from Rashee Rice, the perceived WR1 and biggest name of the bunch. He missed the first six games of last season while serving his suspension for a car crash incident in 2024 before running into more legal trouble this offseason. Rice served a 30-day sentence in a Dallas County jail in May for violating his probation.



Banking on Rice to stay out of trouble for 17 games, let alone stay healthy as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, is a bold tactic to say the least. He's a very talented player when he is active, yet it remains to be seen just how many games he'll play in 2026.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's Xavier Worthy, who is entering his third season with the team. He suffered a shoulder injury in a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce in the season opener last year and found himself severely hampered by the ailment throughout the season, despite missing just three games.



His 5-foot-11, 165-pound frame is another reason to be worried. Regardless of how fast Worthy can run downfield, will he be able to consistently absorb contact at the NFL level and stay healthy with his track record of injuries?

Part of the "solution" Kansas City found during the offseason was fifth-round draft selection Cyrus Allen, who has emerged as a WR3 candidate. Over the past month, Kansas City appears to have gotten a steal by selecting him in the later rounds, though he is still largely unproven at the professional level.

Mahomes' safety blanket, Travis Kelce, turns 37 next month. The future Hall of Famer can still be an elite player when he's at his best, but the Chiefs can't continue to expect him to carry the passing game forever. At some point, someone like Rice or Worthy has to step up and become Kansas City's most explosive weapon.



Right now, the Chiefs are taking a massive gamble on their receiver room. They are only an injury to Rice or Worthy away from having to turn to Tyquan Thornton or Jalen Royals as the third receiver, or scrambling for a midseason trade.

Even if everything plays out how Kansas City wants it to, there needs to be a contingency plan for a grueling 17-game NFL season (and potentially more in the playoffs). Quite frankly, the organization simply does not have one in the receiver room, which is a shame for Mahomes as he looks to lead his squad to a bounce-back campaign.

Eventually, Kansas City needs to make Mahomes' job easier, and it didn't do so this offseason by choosing not to add another experienced receiver. Only time will tell whether betting on this unpredictable group will come back to haunt them.

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