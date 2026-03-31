4 Linebacker Prospects Chiefs Should Target in NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is expected to undergo a remodeling in potential philosophy and play style at key positions. After lackluster displays and offseason moves, the Chiefs are likely to have new faces at all three levels of the defense after the NFL Draft this month.

One position I view as an area to bolster long-term stability is linebacker. Nick Bolton has been a mainstay, along with veteran Drue Tranquill, while second-year player Jeffrey Bassa is expected to have a larger role. Yet, it would seem beneficial if the Chiefs were to add another young player to the room in this year's NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker is a top position group based on talent in this year's class. While Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, the standout Ohio State linebackers, are projected as top-five selections, both should be easy choices if either were available. However, let's look at some realistic options and prospects for Kansas City ahead of the selection process on April 23.

Jake Golday, Cincinnati Bearcats

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Chiefs might not be looking for their Leo Chenal replacement at this time. Still, Golday is a similar player who offers a much higher ceiling based on athleticism, potential coverage prowess, and run defense ability. At 6-foot-4, 239 pounds, Golday is a massive linebacker with great range, physicality, and a former edge rusher who provides a pass-rush skill set as a blitzer, making him a possible target at No. 40 overall.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr holds the Alamo Bowl most valuable defensive player trophy after victory over the Southern California Trojans as Valero chief executive officer Gary Simmons watches at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elarms-Orr is an intriguing prospect in the linebacker class in the middle rounds. The defensive MVP from the Alamo Bowl is an explosive downhill defender who plays with the requisite range and quick trigger to attack ball carriers sideline to sideline. He has shown to be a reliable tackler in space while utilizing an impressive pass-rush bag as a blitzer with good discipline in coverage drops paired with good eyes.

Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State Sun Devils

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Elliott is a potential late Day Two prospect for the Chiefs to target. While his processing speed and general consistencies as both a run defender and coverage asset need fine-tuning, the Chiefs would be excited with his traits-y skill set, such as the explosiveness, getting off blocks at the point of attack, blitzing ability, and physical ability within his pads to be a standout linebacker at the next level. Kansas City could provide Elliott a place to grow, similar to what they did with Bassa.

CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the top linebackers in college football last season, Allen is a see-ball, get-ball player who flies downhill with aggression, tackling discipline, and intent to stop the run game at all costs. He provides some impressive man ability against running backs and tight ends, but will struggle maintaining eye discipline in coverage and working through blocks.

As the favorite to be the first linebacker not named Styles or Reese drafted, Allen could be a target at No. 29 overall, along with underrated prospects like Denzel Boston or Caleb Lomu.