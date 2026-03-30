Three Underrated Prospects for Chiefs at No. 29 overall

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is no slouch in this league. As one of the NFL's premier general managers, Veach has helped orchestrate the franchise to a dynasty in the 2020s, built contender after contender with unique strategies, and has been a key piece to the Chiefs' rise as the standard organization in football.

This year, after missing the postseason for the first time in 10 years, the Chiefs hold two first-round picks in the NFL Draft, one of which came from Veach's trade of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Kansas City's ninth overall selection is a sweet spot for top talent to land, though the No. 29 choice in the first round remains fluid.

Plenty of prospects are in play at that spot, which means there are underrated players to choose from. Let's look at three of those players who Veach and Kansas City could target at No. 29 overall.

Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF Knights

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence has had a steady rise in his draft stock this offseason. As one of the top pass rushers in the FBS in rush win rate this past season, Lawrence had an excellent week at the Shrine Bowl before putting on a show at the scouting combine, paired with impressive tape at Central Florida.

While he can develop a better plan of attack and improve his technique as a run defender, Lawrence is someone the Chiefs could add to their edge room, which lacks another pass rusher with explosiveness, rush moves, violence, and football intelligence he possesses.

Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington Huskies

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) returns a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

For all of the talk around Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon, there is Denzel Boston, the contested catch king of the class. At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Boston plays above the rim consistently, rarely drops the ball, makes himself available in zone voids, and excels at the catch point.

No, he doesn't have the speed we are accustomed to seeing from this franchise, but I think it is past time to find a different skill set and one that can translate to the next level. Boston may not be a true No. 1, but he can certainly be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game.

Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah Utes

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I'm embarrassingly high on Lomu as a prospect—currently my No. 1 offensive tackle prospect and seventh-ranked player on my big board. The technique, power capabilities, room for growth, and athleticism are all there for him to be a standout player at the next level. While he did play left tackle for the Utes, Lomu has the toolkit to be a starting right tackle in the NFL, filling a need for the Chiefs along their offensive line.