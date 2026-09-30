Andy Reid and Chiefs Not Taking Raiders Lightly Ahead of Showdown in Las Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs played what felt like a tune-up game in their last matchup against the Miami Dolphins, winning 24-10 in Miami despite a sloppy effort. Now, Andy Reid's squad faces perhaps its biggest test of the early season thus far.

KC is traveling west this week to take on Klint Kubiak and the Las Vegas Raiders, who have been one of the biggest surprises in the league. The silver and black have knocked off the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints to open the year, doing so by a combined point differential of +34.

Just like everybody predicted in the preseason, the Raiders and Chiefs are two of the only three undefeated teams left in the AFC through three weeks. One of these groups will no longer hold that title once Sunday evening concludes.



This past Monday, head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on a YouTube livestream to discuss his unit's performance vs. Miami and what he expects five days from now at Allegiant Stadium. Reid has come away very impressed with the Raiders' effort across their first trio of contests.

"Yeah, I think it'll be a great atmosphere for a football game," Reid said. "I think they've done a nice job of improving their football team. This is what it's all about, and I think it'll be great for the fans. It's a heck of a rivalry over the years, and the better the two teams are, the better the rivalry. So, this is what it's all about."

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Raiders week and a battle of 3-0 teams: "I think it'll be a great atmosphere for a football game. I think they've done a nice job of improving their football team. This is what it's all about... The better the two teams are, the better the… — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 28, 2026

Although LV finished last season with an NFL-worst 3-14 record, it has already matched that win total before the calendar flipped to October. The Raiders still have No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings to take over at quarterback, but there’s no reason to rush him into game action yet. Kirk Cousins has seemingly turned back the clock at age 38, throwing for 661 yards and an AFC-best nine touchdowns early on.

Las Vegas is entering unfamiliar territory, having opened the campaign with three straight victories for the second time since 2002. Since that year when the Raiders reached the Super Bowl, they have not won a playoff game and have finished above .500 just twice.



There is no sugarcoating how abysmal the Raiders have been in recent years. It hasn't been much of a "rivalry" lately, contrary to Reid's claims. The hope is that Kubiak and Co. can sustain this long-term success, even if they inevitably slump a bit this year.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still too early to tell whether Kubiak can bring the Raiders back to permanent elevance, considering they could go cold as quickly as they got hot. However, there's definitely an added level of intrigue in this year's clash, with each team looking to claim the AFC West division lead outright.



Behind a rowdy home crowd looking to help Vegas upset the Chiefs for the fourth time this decade, it wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders gave Kansas City a run for its money this weekend. Regardless, it's encouraging to know that Reid and his coaching staff aren't taking the opponent lightly after the Chiefs played down to the Dolphins' competition in their most recent win.

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