Andy Reid Hints at Bigger Role for Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson Moving Forward

The first two games of Kenneth Walker III's Chiefs tenure couldn't have possibly gone any better. The former Seattle Seahawks standout leads the NFL with 290 yards on the ground, establishing himself as the top weapon in this new-look KC offense.

We don't need to read you any more stats about Walker's incredible start, as he's already won an AFC Offensive Player of the Week award and has looked unstoppable thus far. However, fans shouldn't be surprised if his production takes a slight decline.



During head coach Andy Reid's media availability on Monday, he discussed easing Walker's workload and getting rookie running back Emmett Johnson more involved. We'll let you interpret the Reid-speak for yourself.

"I think Emmett will continue to get more snaps, and that will take a little bit of the load off Kenny [Walker]," Reid stated. "He wants that ball every play, Ken does. He's not asking to be relieved or anything else. But I think as it goes on, you get a nice balance with those two in there, and then it keeps them even more fresh as the season goes on."

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at the numbers, Walker's touches have reached a dangerously high amount. He leads the NFL with 47 carries and has added nine receptions through the air. Last week against Indianapolis, he played 84% of the snaps in a grueling overtime win.

Kansas City's lauded free-agent signing has already dealt with a foot injury in training camp and has a history of suffering lower-body injuries. Having Walker account for 25 to 30 of the offense's touches every week simply isn't sustainable over the course of the year.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, has carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards across the first pair of contests. He's added four receptions for 64 yards, including a nifty juke move in the third quarter against the Colts on Sunday night.

Emmett Johnson DANCIN' out there



INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X7YXNw6QVs — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

By no means is Reid suggesting there will be a backfield committee, as Walker is the clear RB1. Still, Johnson has shown flashes of his talent early on, making it easy to see why the Chiefs could feel comfortable giving him the ball more often.



When Walker was in Seattle, he usually split carries with fellow running back Zach Charbonnet. Fantasy football managers certainly weren't fond of this tactic, but it allowed Walker to stay fresh throughout the year and transform into a different animal during the Seahawks' postseason run.

Johnson is a very talented tailback in his own right who deserves an opportunity to shine. We'll find out next week if the Chiefs decide to cut down Walker's snap share a bit.

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