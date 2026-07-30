Andy Reid Gives Update on Mia Bieniemy, Comments on Eric Bieniemy Return Timeline

With the preseason on the horizon and training camp arriving, it's a very busy time for the Kansas City Chiefs. Some things are bigger than football, however, which the club was unfortunately reminded of over the weekend.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains away from the team after his wife, Mia, was shot multiple times in the couple's Virginia home on Sunday night. Head coach Andy Reid's right-hand man left after being present for Sunday's camp practice and has yet to return, but there's good news as the week reached its midpoint.

Speaking to the media following Wednesday's full-squad practice, Reid said Mia is improving.

"An update on Mia Bieniemy, she's doing great," Reid said. "She's doing better and great from where she was. She's out of the ICU unit and making progress, so we're happy about that. EB is still with her, and that part's important that's taking place."

When asked about a potential Bieniemy return to the Chiefs, Reid reiterated that he isn't one bit concerned about that. The team will still be here when Bieniemy and his family deem it an appropriate time for him to travel back to Kansas City.

"No, no," Reid said of any estimated timetable. "I just want to make sure she's taken care of, and Eric Jr. too. He's got the other part of that he's got to sort out. Let him take care of that. We stay in touch with him and keep him abreast of everything that's going on. He's got the tape to watch in whatever spare time he's got there."

As mentioned in Monday's story on Chiefs On SI, Eric Bieniemy Jr. requires attentive care because he has cerebral palsy. His mother is his primary caregiver, thus making this situation quite a bit more complicated.

Regarding what the Chiefs will be missing while Bieniemy is absent, Reid admitted it's tough not having one of the club's top coaches in the fold. With that said, he has confidence in those still at Missouri Western State University to pick up the slack.

For now, it's pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and offensive line coach Andy Heck stepping up as leaders of the pack alongside Reid. Whenever Bieniemy is fully ready to come back to St. Joseph or Kansas City, the team will welcome him with open arms.

"That's a catch-22 answer, because you slight the coaches that are out here, but Eric's a big part of this," Reid said. "Love having him here, but right now it's important that he takes care of business, and everybody knows that. Everybody's game has picked up, they're working hard. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing, but he's got to take care of that first."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.