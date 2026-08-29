As quickly as it manifested, the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason slate vanished.

Once training camp came to a close, the clock really began to speed up for head coach Andy Reid's crew. Friday night's finale against the Seattle Seahawks was the club's last chance to fine-tune things before the regular season, and now the real work begins for not only Reid but any member of his staff or the Kansas City front office.

The next handful of days are some of the most important in the sport, as every organization must trim its roster down from 90 to 53 players. That means hundreds of uber-talented athletes will be without jobs, serving as an unfortunate reality check for many. KC's recent standouts are no different — even ones who made names for themselves in the last month-plus.

Despite having been through this song and dance seemingly countless times, Reid still feels the emotions that come with it. Speaking to the media following Friday's tie with Seattle, he expressed gratitude for every player who embarked on a grueling offseason journey with him.

"This is, like, the hardest time of the year for coaches, personnel guys and players, for that matter, because you've got to make these cuts coming up," Reid began. "These guys have busted their tails through the hot, humid weather at training camp and sleeping in a dorm for you, then coming out and playing in these preseason games. We appreciate it as a coaching staff and as an organization, we appreciate the effort these fellas put in. At the same time, we're there to support."

Reid and company are expected to have input on who makes the initial 53, but general manager Brett Veach also calls plenty of the shots. The head coach knows the personnel staff's efforts will continue to ramp up, especially after several players flashed reasons why they should avoid being waived or released.

"I can say that, really, to a man," Reid said. "I thought this group really challenged each other and made some decisions here that are going to be tough for Brett and his guys to make as we go in the next couple of days here."

As is typically the case in Kansas City, the Chiefs came into preseason outing No. 3 with a pretty good idea of who'd be entering the regular season on the roster. Many depth chart spots were predetermined, but that doesn't mean surprise performances couldn't sway somebody in one direction or another. Moreover, reuniting with those who are cut is always an option if they either pass through waivers or enter outright free agency.

In a matter of days, practice squads will open up and a huge chunk of players without homes will find new landing spots. Reid is well aware that it's a scary process, although being thrown into a new world is a bit easier with some snaps under your belt.

"We wish them the best moving forward as they have a chance to make another team," Reid said. "The one positive out of that for all of them is they were able to get reps. Once you're on that tape, you can be evaluated. That gives you, at least, a chance to make another squad."

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