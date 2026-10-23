Andy Reid on Chiefs OT Josh Simmons Hitting Injured Reserve: ‘We’ll Buy a Little Time'

The Kansas City Chiefs placed Josh Simmons on Injured Reserve this week due to a back injury that has hampered him since training camp. Fans were given reason for optimism when Simmons was listed as a limited participant in three practices last week, but head trainer Rick Burkholder said yesterday that he had "plateaued" in his recovery and that a new course of action was required.

Although Burkholder provided a detailed explanation of Simmons' injury and the decision to place him on IR, Chiefs reporters were still looking for answers when Andy Reid met with the media today.



"We were making sure that you give him a chance to sort it out with family, agents, all that," Reid said about why it took some time for the Chiefs to conclude that Simmons hitting the IR was the right move.

"And when you're dealing with backs, that's a little different animal. That can go either way, and I thought Rick and his crew have handled it well, and so has Josh. He's been in here every day, doing his rehab."

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid stressed that Simmons' doctors will ultimately determine the best strategy. Burkholder did clarify that a second opinion and follow-up MRI showed the bulging disc had improved, leading to a recommendation for continued rehab rather than surgery. Still, Reid acknowledged that some back injuries eventually require an operation.



"Doctors are involved, so they're the ones who end up making the decision with Josh," Reid continued. "Backs are complicated, we all know that. Sometimes, time works. It might be a longer time. Sometimes, you have to have the surgery. So I think we'll buy a little time, see how things work on the rehab part."

This leaves KC in a standstill as Simmons continues his hiatus from football. The Chiefs are hoping additional rest will help him ramp back up to full health, but Reid's comments made it clear that the team has not ruled out other options if the wait-and-see game does not produce the necessary progress.

Reid's patience with the topic also appears to be wearing thin. After fielding several questions about Simmons, he grew visibly frustrated and left his press conference early, telling reporters that he wanted the focus to return to the players preparing to play.



"Rick's got the plan for that. They'll stay in touch," Reid said. "I hope this isn't asked to me every week. I mean, this is like — let's put this to rest. You guys, this isn't that big of a story. Let's focus on the football team and the guys playing."

🚨THIS IS A VERY WEIRD SITUATION🚨#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was extremely ANGRY with reporters after being asked AGAIN about the mysterious situation surrounding former first-round pick Josh Simmons.



“I hope this isn’t asked to me every week. Just put this to rest. This… pic.twitter.com/SgpWqgEA15 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 23, 2026

Simmons' recovery has now stretched across more than two months, with no real timetable for his return. Reid first acknowledged the bulging disc in late September, but prior to that, Chiefs supporters were left guessing about the entire situation.

He is eligible to return in Week 11 versus the Arizona Cardinals, though that is the earliest he can come off IR, not a confirmed target date. If rest does not solve his injury and it lingers much longer, surgery this late in the year would wipe away any chances of Simmons playing in 2026.

With right tackle Jaylon Moore in the concussion protocol, Joshua Ezeudu is expected to start at right tackle Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Ezeudu arrived in Kansas City in an offseason trade with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Kahlil Benson will continue to man the left tackle spot in Simmons' absence.

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