Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has been sidelined with a back injury since mid-August, when he first appeared on the injury report late in training camp. Since then, details of Simmons' recovery and potential timeline to return had been scarce.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid provided some more information regarding Simmons' injury and where he stands in his recovery.

"As far as the injuries go, really, Josh is the only one, and he is making progress," Reid said. "He's had a bulging disc in his lower back, and it's kind of hindered the strength of his leg, but he's working through it, he's here every day, grinding away, and we didn't have to make any roster moves, so we didn't have to put him on IR [injured reserve] or anything, so it's all worked out good that way. The positive is, though, he is making progress and getting stronger, which is important with those backs, as we all kind of know, backs can be a little tricky."

Reid was asked if the difficulties of a back injury have contributed to the uncertain timeline for Simmons' return.

"Yeah, the timeline, that would be the other half of not putting him on IR, you never know with these things," Reid said. "The positive is that he's here, and he's working, he's getting better; the exams that he's had, he's making progress, which is the biggest positive of everything."

Asked if surgery was a possibility for Simmons, Reid indicated that Simmons is likely to continue on his current non-surgical recovery path.

"No, I think we're headed in the right direction here, where that shouldn't happen, but we'll see," Reid said. "We'll see where it all goes, but I think we're going to be—knock on wood—we're going to be in a good place here with time."

Beyond Simmons' back issue, the Chiefs' injury report appears to be relatively straightforward.

Safety Chamarri Conner (knee) practiced in a limited capacity last week but was inactive for Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Conner's status will bear watching throughout the week. Any full days of practice would be a good sign for his availability this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, but if he doesn't play in Week 4, he would get an extra week of recovery time during Kansas City's Week 5 bye.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were both limited participants in practice last week but both played 53 snaps in Miami, good for 73% of Sunday's defensive workload, so there should be no cause for alarm if either or both players are limited again this week.

According to Reid, everyone but Simmons will practice in some capacity, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder), wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee), safety Jaden Hicks (biceps), defensive back Jadon Canady (knee), defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (quad), linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (shoulder) and linebacker Jack Cochrane (calf).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.