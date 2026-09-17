Why Kahlil Benson Deserves the Starting Right Tackle Job When Josh Simmons Returns

From Andy Reid's injury report yesterday, it sounds highly unlikely that Josh Simmons will make his season debut on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The standout left tackle continues to be sidelined from practice due to a lingering back issue that has hampered him since the final week of training camp.

Simmons' absence forced several players to step up this past Monday when the Chiefs hosted Denver at Arrowhead Stadium. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson served as the biggest beneficiary, receiving his first NFL start and playing a position he never took a snap at during college.



One of the biggest storylines of Kansas City's training camp was a fierce right tackle competition between Benson and veteran Jaylon Moore. Benson was initially considered a long shot to even make the 53-man roster, but he worked his way into a significant role in the trenches.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound tackle hasn't officially been named the starting right tackle once Simmons returns, but there should be no question about who takes over on the right side when he does. Benson is deserving of the job over Moore for the rest of the season.

Kahlil Benson Has Earned the RT Job Over Jaylon Moore

Going into Week 1, Chiefs fans were understandably concerned about Benson protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side in his first game back from a torn ACL. That certainly didn't seem like an ideal situation for a player who mostly played right tackle and right guard in college and never played left tackle. However, the Chiefs' coaching staff was correct in their assessment.

Aside from a first-quarter holding call that nullified a Mahomes touchdown run, Benson had no other major blemishes during his excellent debut. The 2026 national champion didn't allow a single pressure in the first half and gave up just one in 32 pass-blocking snaps.



Although Moore has seen more action at left tackle than the right side in his career, the Chiefs trusted Benson over him, and he couldn't have done any better. His 3.2% pressure rate was the best among rookie offensive tackles in Week 1.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benson has bounced around multiple positions during his short Chiefs tenure, starting off with first-team reps at right tackle before shifting to right guard when Trey Smith was injured. Ever since Simmons went down, he has been the primary left tackle.

The reality with Moore is that the Chiefs know what they're getting with him. His biggest selling point is his versatility as a swing lineman who can fill in when needed. He isn't a disastrous option, but the Chiefs would be settling by choosing him over Benson.

It also feels highly unlikely that Moore has played himself into another contract after signing a two-year, $30 million deal last offseason. And quite frankly, the fact that he was competing with an undrafted free agent and Esa Pole — who has since been waived by the team — doesn't suggest the franchise was impressed with him during camp.



The Chiefs have undoubtedly found a hidden gem in Benson. Even if there are some growing pains with him at left tackle, the only way they'll know if he's worthy of a starting job is if they give him a shot. The fact that he was able to adapt to a new position with such little notice tells us he can be a special part of this offensive line for years to come.

So when Simmons does return from injury — and that's a whole different conversation — there is no doubt in my mind that Benson should be named the starter. Considering the Chiefs placed him on the left side despite having no prior experience there, I'd be surprised if they didn't give him a chance to keep a starting role when Simmons returns.

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