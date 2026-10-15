Three Ways Josh Simmons' Eventual Return Can Help Chiefs Moving Forward

Despite being 4-0 after their bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs still have plenty of things they can improve on. As the team heads into the middle portion of its 2026 schedule, help appears to be on the way via the eventual return of standout left tackle Josh Simmons.

The 2025 first-round pick practiced for the first time since August on Wednesday, albeit in limited capacity. It remains to be seen precisely when the former Ohio State star will make his regular-season debut, but it's bound to boost the club in multiple regards once that happens.

Aside from Simmons himself benefitting from being back in the lineup in the foreseeable future, how could it impact Kansas City? Matt Lane and Craig Stout discussed that and more on an October episode of the KC Laboratory podcast on KC Sports Network.

The Chiefs might finally find out who Josh Simmons is

For as promising as Simmons was when playing as a rookie, it's important to remember that the jury is still technically out on him at least a bit. The 32nd overall NFL Draft selection played 94% of available snaps in contests he appeared in, although that overall number saw him active for just eight weeks. He missed time due to a wrist injury and a personal matter, so he isn't exactly the most dependable piece on the roster.

Simmons flashed both good and bad in his debut campaign for the Chiefs. According to Pro Football Focus, his 75.4 pass blocking grade and 18 pressures surrendered on 337 opportunities (5.3%) were sparkling. On the flip side, he struggled with power rushers at times and also earned just a 48.1 run blocking mark from the outlet.

Coming into year No. 2, Simmons outlined his ideal playing weight and goals. It isn't too late for him to still provide hundreds of meaningful reps the rest of the way, but time is certainly ticking for him to prove he's indeed a franchise cornerstone and long-term blind-side protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City's passing game could reach its next evolution

Not having the left tackle you planned for can knock any offense off track a bit. The Chiefs have done a fantastic job of navigating life minus Simmons to start the year, but each week shows more and more why he's so important to the sustainability of the attack. In order to string together multiple postseason wins, explosive passes and deeper-developing concepts simply must be staples to make life easier on Mahomes and to threaten defenses.

To this point, per TruMedia, Kansas City has the third-highest share of passes at or behind the line of scrimmage at 32.0%. It's also in the bottom 10 in average yards to the sticks at -1.6, as well as in the top 10 in percentage of throws faster than 2.5 seconds (44.5%). A quick-game passing attack isn't fun for anyone and, more importantly, it leaves infinitely less margin for error. Just ask the 2024 and 2025 Chiefs.

Losing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to an ankle injury hurts, surely, but the return of Simmons figures to potentially unleash the version of the Kansas City offense that was imagined during training camp.

Options open up at the right tackle spot

Just like the reintroduction of any other starting-level player, it pushes everyone else at the position down a rung on the proverbial ladder. For Kansas City, that means undrafted rookie tackle Kahlil Benson either moves to a swing role or overtakes veteran Jaylon Moore for the first-string gig on the right side. The latter is something that many predicted as the offseason program and camp passed — could it become a reality once Simmons is active?

PFF credits Benson with a 44.0 pass blocking grade, a 75.1 run blocking grade and 10 pressures in 143 opportunities (7.0%). Moore's respective grades are 61.1 and 64.1, and his pressure number is eight in 142 chances (5.6%).

During the Week 5 bye, both players were in the top 10 in pressures ceded via FTN's tracking. Moore's quick pressure rate of 69.2% was downright alarming:

not all pressures are created equal pic.twitter.com/HkagOTdNKc — frank (@realfrankbrank) October 8, 2026

It isn't like Mahomes is under constant duress; Kansas City's 28.9% pressure rate is the second-lowest in all of football. With that said, the offense is facing the third-lowest share of times blitzed per dropback (24.6%), and it's been discussed how fast the ball is coming out. Simmons and the best right tackle candidate figures to help offset any regression if play calls become more aggressive.

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