In tonight's Thanksgiving Day showdown, the Chiefs outgained the Bills in total yards, averaged more yards per play, and won the turnover battle by two, but were still unable to pull out a victory in Orchard Park. Tyler Bass walked Kansas City off with a 57-yard field goal to drop the Chiefs to 8-3 on the season.

The entire reason the Bills were given that opportunity in the first place, though, stemmed from a blocked punt off the foot of Matt Araiza. It was one of countless special teams blunders that Andy Reid's squad made over the course of this evening.



Not only did Araiza shank several of his seven punts, but the Chiefs also left three points on the board with Harrison Butker's eighth missed field-goal attempt of the year in the fourth quarter. This certainly wasn't one of the finer showings for special teams coordinator Dave Toub's unit.

Following the loss, Coach Reid spoke to the media about the team's countless miscues. He emphasized that they simply cannot happen in close contests like these.

"The bottom line comes down to we can't go backwards in a game against a good football team, and we did that," Reid said after the game. "Two penalties set us back, and then a missed field goal. Those things can't happen in tight games."

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On three of Araiza's seven punts, he booted them away from deep inside Kansas City territory and watched them land there, too. The Bills surprisingly didn't score any points on the first two; that changed when the Bills trotted Bass out with four seconds left on the game clock for the decisive game-winning kick. It was a fitting end to an otherwise frustrating night for Kansas City's special teams.

"We've got to do better. Field position is a big thing," Reid stated. "The positive was, our defense played its tails off... You can't have those things."



It's been a seemingly never-ending cycle of shortcomings for the Chiefs' special teams, whether it's penalties on returns, missed field goals, or consistently losing the field position game. Despite these recurring errors, Reid reiterated multiple times that he is fully confident in Toub's leadership as the man in charge and that the group as a whole needs to perform better.

Now sporting an ugly 14-of-22 mark on field goals in 2026, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the Chiefs pull the plug on Butker. They have given him every possible chance to turn things around with the franchise, but Justin Tucker — who Toub described as "off the charts" during his tryout with the team last month — is currently on standby on the practice squad.

Harrison Butker has 8 missed field goals this season



Nobody else has more pic.twitter.com/94Wg2yrZ01 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2026

Even having missed kicks in seven of the Chiefs' 11 games to this point, Reid is not ready to make a decision on Butker's future with the organization.



"I'll go back and go through all of it again here, but I'm not going to make any decisions right this minute," Reid confirmed.

It was always going to be a game of margins under the challenging conditions in Buffalo today. Ultimately, the Chiefs failed to capitalize on many occasions and let special teams mistakes come back to haunt them. Even sitting at 8-3, Kansas City fans can't help but think that these issues will follow them into the postseason.

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