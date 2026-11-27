For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs will play on the road in a Thanksgiving Day showdown. After losing to the Cowboys in Dallas a season ago, they will head to Orchard Park to take on the Bills tonight.



While KC has gotten the better of Buffalo in its recent playoff matchups, the Bills hold a 5-1 regular-season record over the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era. Andy Reid's squad is looking to change that narrative in this highly anticipated affair. For those who want to track the action live, we'll be covering the game at Chiefs on SI with constant updates throughout the evening.

Chiefs vs. Bills Live Score Updates

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets a pass off during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

Link: Watch NBC

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