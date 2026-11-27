Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving
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For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs will play on the road in a Thanksgiving Day showdown. After losing to the Cowboys in Dallas a season ago, they will head to Orchard Park to take on the Bills tonight.
While KC has gotten the better of Buffalo in its recent playoff matchups, the Bills hold a 5-1 regular-season record over the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era. Andy Reid's squad is looking to change that narrative in this highly anticipated affair. For those who want to track the action live, we'll be covering the game at Chiefs on SI with constant updates throughout the evening.
Chiefs vs. Bills Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills
Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)
Link: Watch NBC
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Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.