The football world figured it'd be in for an instant classic when the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills squared off on Thanksgiving. While the holiday outing was indeed as close as some predicted, it was anything but pretty for either side.

On a cold, windy and rainy night in Orchard Park, it wound up being a battle of which crew could avoid mistakes at critical times. Unfortunately for head coach Andy Reid and company, they were on the wrong side of that and ended up dropping this one by a final of 13-10 via a walk-off field goal.

With the defeat, the Chiefs fall to 8-3 on the year. Let's jump into 10 instant observations and takeaways from Week 12.

The Chiefs' youth on the left side of the offensive line showed early

Kansas City knew that coming into the regular season without 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons would be a challenge. Fielding a developing left tackle seemed to be the path either way with Kahlil Benson taking over for him, which constituted a pretty young left-side duo with Kingsley Suamataia at guard. In the opening half of play, that relative inexperience showed.

The first example of the foundation cracking some was Benson whiffing on a tackle-for-loss by edge rusher Bradley Chubb on a third-and-1. Suamataia couldn't cover for him, then went on to commit two holding penalties on a third-and-7 and a first-and-10. It was a start to forget for Benson, but Suamataia's mishaps persisted throughout the entire first two quarters.

Bradley Chubb with a big TFL to stop the drive.



KCvsBUF on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LdJvs5bVcQ — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Just six offensive plays in the opening quarter won't cut it

In our Week 12 game predictions story here for Chiefs On SI, I wrote that a ball-control type of game script would go in Kansas City's favor. That take couldn't have aged much worse in the first half.

The Chiefs held the ball for just 10:57 in quarters one and two, averaging 2.7 yards per play on drives one and two. Unless you're generating explosives on that side of the ball, only running six plays isn't going to get the job done in just about any circumstance. Kansas City was able to slowly get some things going by the time the half ended, although you couldn't have drummed up a much worse runway to kick the outing off.

Poor weather conditions reared their ugly heads

Well in advance of Thanksgiving Day, it was revealed that the weather conditions in Orchard Park would be suboptimal at best. Temperatures were set to stay above freezing at kickoff, but plenty of rain and wind set up what many thought would be a lower-scoring affair than originally anticipated. That wound up being the case prior to the break, to say the least.

On the Chiefs' side, defensive end George Karlaftis allowed Buffalo field general Josh Allen to get out of his sack attempt and pick up a first down. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey failed a snap exchange, too. That's without even bringing up special teams — more on that momentarily.

The ball was slippery for both sides, to be completely fair, yet the Bills had a much easier time dealing with the conditions in their home stadium to start.

The Bills didn't shy away from sticking to the ground game to build their initial lead

Given the rocket arm that Allen has and his ability to stretch the field vertically as well as any signal-caller, it sometimes comes off as a slight to bring up the rushing attack first when discussing the Bills. It's worth noting, though, that he and halfback James Cook make up perhaps the best ground duo in the sport. Even with a modest -0.5% pass rate over expected (per nfelo) entering Week 12, the group has established itself as a run-heavy one.

That trickled into the rainy moments of Thursday, with the Bills sticking to 24 rush attempts as opposed to 10 passes. Cook, in particular, was effective with 19 carries for 71 yards and a score while also picking up numerous key conversions. KC simply didn't have the ball long enough to make too many decisions, but a split of nine rushes to 15 passes wasn't great.

Special teams woes were glaring for the visitors

It wouldn't be a postgame column without a reflection on special teams at some point. Anyone who's been around for this recurring "10 instant observations" series knows where I stand on coordinator Dave Toub, so it'll always remain important to assess whether the output is aligning with the reputation and hype.

Before wide receiver Jalen Royals' 37-yard kickoff return to open the second half, that certainly wasn't reality for Kansas City.

Trade acquisition Josh Downs let an early punt go instead of returning it, only for it to be downed at the 4-yard line. The offense stalled on the ensuing possession, which ended in a Matt Araiza punt of just 37 yards. Later, running back Nate Carter fumbled a kickoff and fellow halfback Jaydn Ott got flagged for holding on the same play.

Add in an Araiza fumble, paired with an ineligible man infraction that resulted in a punt of eight net yards, and you get the picture of how many mistakes were made. Harrison Butker's missed field goal in the fourth and lackluster protection on Araiza's last punt were salt on the wound.

Did you know George Karlaftis played water polo?

Before the season, just about everyone thought the Chiefs' defensive line would revolve around and go as tackle Chris Jones did. On the contrary, it's been Karlaftis who's emerged as the best player up front for Steve Spagnuolo's unit.

Karlaftis had 10 passes defended from Weeks 1-9; he managed to add to that total with a tip on a second-and-7 pass from Allen in the red zone. The ball was promptly picked off by safety Alohi Gilman, helping prevent what would've been a field goal and perhaps even a touchdown on the drive.

Much is made of Karlaftis' background as a water polo player, almost to the point of a running joke, but it's real. He's seemingly always finding ways to get his hands up at the right time and with correct placement, which once again came to his aid in Week 12.

Alohi Gilman picks off Josh Allen in the red zone! 👀



📺 SNF Thanksgiving Night on NBC & Peacockpic.twitter.com/OkYPG9jpEJ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2026

Third-down conversions told an interesting story

One of the more interesting subplots of this matchup was slated to be how both sides fared on third down. Entering Thursday's play, for instance, Kansas City and Buffalo were 10th and ninth, respectively, in conversion rate on offense and ninth and seventh, respectively on defense.

Lump in that both clubs resided in the top four in EPA per play on late downs in general, via SumerSports, and something had to give. Through the first three quarters, it certainly did.

Possessing control of the football to begin the fourth, the Bills were already 8-for-12 on third down. The Chiefs, on the other hand, were 1-for-7. The 10-7 scoring advantage for the visitors highlighted just how strange of a game it was to that point.

There are many other things that made up the final result, but having your opponent outperform you by a 38% clip on third down (2-for-11 versus 9-for-16) will rarely mean you came away with a win.

The drive that we thought defined the game

Given the ball via kickoff in a game that was all knotted up at 10 apiece, the Chiefs merely needed to walk away with something besides time being elapsed. Despite running 11 plays, their only drive of double-digit plays to that point, they managed to lose 25 yards due to penalties and walk to the sideline with only the aforementioned missed field goal.

Tight end Travis Kelce's offensive pass interference was admittedly weak, albeit only to get bailed out by rookie wideout Cyrus Allen's impressive third-and-15 snag. Later in the series, fill-in guard Hunter Nourzad was called for a late hold, and recent signing Fred Johnson (who was also in the game for an injured lineman) committed a false start.

Humphrey was then called out for being an ineligible man downfield on a broken play. Kansas City undoubtedly faced some adversity on its drive that salted away 6:02 from the clock, yet a good chunk was self-inflicted.

The drives that actually defined the game

Thanks to a joint sack by linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace, Kansas City was afforded yet another chance to take the lead down the stretch. The first two plays of the next drive were rather uninspiring, but wideout Rashee Rice was able to save the day with a tough grab on third-and-10 to move the chains.

That's what it looked like, at least. In a downright shocking twist, the catch was actually overturned and forced the Chiefs to punt from their own 9-yard line.

This was ruled a catch for Rashee Rice on the field and was overturned to incomplete after review: pic.twitter.com/mh6QNXsnPJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2026

The Chiefs got the ball back one final time with the door barely left cracked open for getting into field goal range, but that outlook was very pessimistic at best. Araiza was crowded on his boot once the drive did out and sent a 45-yarder to wideout Greg Dortch, who returned it 17 yards to the Kansas City 39-yard line to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning boot from 57 out.

Toub and Reid must take very long looks in the mirror after a game like this. Buffalo's special teams group was way closer to the standard than KC's, and Reid's game management bit his club again.

Tyler Bass absolutely ripped this. pic.twitter.com/ojLiXWvLVD — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

An updated look at two key parts of the AFC standings

Oftentimes, Thanksgiving unofficially marks the first appropriate instance that folks should take a real look at the annual playoff picture. Those in Chiefs circles have been thinking postseason for quite some time, but football in late November and beyond can provide increased clarity for who's a pretender.

Regarding those on the opposite end of the spectrum as contenders, Kansas City trailed four AFC clubs before Thursday but had a chance to send a statement to each of them in prime time. They did that, but in the wrong manner.

The Chiefs' loss has them trailing the Denver Broncos in the AFC West standings for the time being and now gives the Bills a big-time head-to-head tiebreaker. Hopes of securing the top overall seed in the conference just became that much more extingushed, and the upcoming schedule isn't getting any easier.

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