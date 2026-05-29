Andy Reid's Xavier Worthy Update Paves Way for Rest of Offseason

After a year or two with their luck sliders seemingly maxed out, the Kansas City Chiefs' fortune came crashing down a season ago on multiple fronts. Many breaks didn't go their way, especially regarding injuries, and wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a prime example of that.

The 2024 first-round pick regressed in just about every way imaginable, playing in fewer games and producing worse volume stats across the board. A shoulder injury knocked him out of Week 1's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, then an ankle injury bothered him later in the 2025-26 campaign.

With organized team activities (OTAs) in full swing, Worthy is back in action... sort of. The former Texas standout is donning a yellow no-contact jersey in the first stretch of workouts, but that isn't inherently a bad thing.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid provided an update on his young wideout. Given that Worthy underwent surgery to repair his torn labrum, this is all a part of the plan.

“Yeah, normally I don’t do injuries during this," Reid began. "But they (Worthy and safety Jaden Hicks) had a procedure done, so we just keep them where their doctors want them, non-contact.”

#Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is wearing a yellow no-contact jersey during OTAs.



Worthy had surgery after the season to fully repair his the torn labrum in his shoulder. #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/AdISAa6EjL — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 28, 2026

After recording 98 targets, 59 receptions, 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, Worthy's numbers all fell to 73, 42, 532 and just one, respectively. He was also less efficient; per SumerSports, he logged 44.83 total EPA after notching a receiver room-leading 58.73 the year prior.

Being a smaller pass catcher with a shoulder issue surely didn't help. Neither did being one of the fastest players in the sport, yet having a nagging ankle problem hold you back. Still, excuses aren't the name of the game in the NFL. It's a business of producing if you're on the field, which Worthy didn't do at a good enough level last season.

This could be a true make-or-break year for the junior receiver. Reid is confident that as he continues to participate in (eligible) offseason drills ahead of training camp, the developmental arrow will keep pointing upward.

“He is really doing a nice job," Reid said. "It’s great for him to be able to detail things, and he’s working like crazy at it. I think he feels more comfortable now. He had a couple of things cleaned out there, so he’s just feeling good about that, and I think he’s in a good spot. We just don’t want to take any steps back.”

That last point is a big one. 2025 was a year of steps back for Worthy. If he wants to realize the potential the Chiefs saw in him when they drafted him, 2026 must showcase significant progress.

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