Now that the 2026 NFL Draft and rookie minicamp have passed, the league is falling back into its dormant spell. The Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished plenty this offseason already, and there's still more on the horizon.

Learning more about the team for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign will take some patience, though. Rookie minicamp was Kansas City's last on-field look at some of its roster for quite some time.

When are some of the next chances the Chiefs will have to evaluate their talent? Let's dive into the rest of the offseason schedule.

Breaking down the Chiefs' 2026 offseason schedule

The May, June and July calendar consists of three main components. Up first are organized team activities (OTAs), followed by a mandatory team minicamp and training camp.

Per the NFL, the offseason program features three specific phases. Phase One is centered around meetings and conditioning, while Phase Two allows some individual or group workouts and drills to be conducted.

Capping things off will be OTAs and minicamp, which coincide with Phase Three. It's important to remember that no live contact is permitted during these sessions.

OTAs: May 26-28, June 1-3

Teams with new head coaches can spend extra time during the offseason getting their clubs acclimated, but the Chiefs run a pretty routine ship. Head coach Andy Reid's group is one of nine teams to host just six OTA sessions this time around.

Last offseason, Kansas City scheduled 10 OTA sessions, which was the maximum number allotted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

During OTAs, teams can run drills in a 7-on-7, 9-on-7 or 11-on-11 format. It's a great time for veterans to get back in the swing of things and newcomers to gain familiarity with the playbook.

All eyes will be on the participation of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid recently gave his superstar field general a vote of confidence as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and LCL, although it remains to be seen what his on-field involvement will look like this summer.

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

Ending Phase Three of the offseason is mandatory veteran minicamp. Everyone must show up for this set of activities, including those who may be going through contract disputes with the team.

Fines for players who don't report, such as All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones in the past, are instituted.

Serving as a bridge between OTAs and training camp, this minicamp has multiple purposes. First and foremost, it's a prime chance for players to keep gaining experience and confidence. It's also an avenue for coaches to establish baseline plans for the remainder of the offseason.

It's another way for the front office to assess the roster, which is allowed to be 90 players until cuts before Week 1 of the regular season.

Training camp: Schedule pending announcement

Perhaps the most exciting time of the offseason for fans — but the most grueling for players — is training camp. Reid is known for having a mentally and physically exhausting program each summer, with the Chiefs leaving the Kansas City area altogether.

For another year, Missouri Western State University will host Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. In a slight deviation from a traditional path, Kansas City opted for its 2025 rookies and veterans to report on July 21. Practices kicked off the next day.

Most camp practices are open to the public, but there are special initiatives solely for season ticket holders. Additionally, a ticket system for attendance has recently been implemented. In the event of severe weather, the team moves inside to continue practice.

Last year's training camp slate of morning practices ran through August 13. During this time, play installs took place and the proverbial cream of the crop rose to the top. With that said, be wary of camp darlings whose opportunity or preseason play doesn't match the hype.

Football may not be back yet, but some upcoming events will prime the pump.

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