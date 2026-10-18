Sunday isn't a standard low-stakes game for the Kansas City Chiefs despite their opponent still having yet to win this season. It's an AFC West clash between first and last place in the division, and there's no love lost with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The bad blood between both sides goes back decades; an underwhelming season on LA's side isn't going to change that. Longtime Chiefs like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones have ample experience setting out for contests like this with one goal on their mind: dominate.

What about someone who's been on both sides of the coin? Safety Alohi Gilman, who came into the NFL as a member of the Chargers, is set on securing the win but isn't necessarily feeling like he needs to prove anything.

"It'll be, for sure, a unique feeling," Gilman said. "Was drafted there sixth round and was there for five-and-a-half, six years. A lot of really good relationships there that I had and still have, a lot of the core guys that I was there with. So that's always special to see — not special — a unique experience. I look forward to playing against them. Just focused on here, and being together with these guys has been great. Just focused on that and whatever we've got to do."

As a defensive back pickup out of Navy and Notre Dame, Gilman spent his first five-plus seasons in Los Angeles. As a member of the Chargers, he tracked up 252 tackles, 21 pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries spanning 73 regular-season games. Just over a year ago to the day, however, the organization traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for pass rusher Odafe Oweh.

The rest is history, as Gilman made plays for a struggling Ravens club down the stretch and latched on with the Chiefs as a free agent this past spring. The club has yet to get optimal value out of that signing, yet Gilman's blend of experience and playmaking figures to show up throughout this season.

Gilman and linebacker Drue Tranquill were both longtime Chargers, although Tranquill was already in Kansas City by the time current head coach Jim Harbaugh came to town. Both players witnessed firsthand how talented quarterback Justin Herbert is, though, and Gilman describes the looming matchup with the multi-time Pro Bowler as a "fun experience" on deck.

There's ample incentive for the Chiefs to want to crush the opposition this weekend, especially with the Chargers having ripped off back-to-back wins in the series. Even if LA doesn't factor into the postseason race in a couple of months, divisional wins play a role in seeding math for when a team like Kansas City hopes to be held in high regard.

With just hours remaining until Gilman goes head-to-head with former trusted coworkers like Herbert, Harbaugh and company, it's nothing but respect... until opening kickoff.

"Harbaugh's a great coach," Gilman said. "Obviously a lot of experience. A very genuine and unique individual, so you respect coaches like that. I've had a great relationship with him, I still have a great relationship with him. I wish him the best."

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