Several folks may still be piling in leftovers from Thanksgiving, but the Kansas City Chiefs likely wanted nothing to do with their plates after Thursday night. A crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills served up some ice-cold humble pie in the rain, sending head coach Andy Reid's crew home with a sour taste.

It wasn't all doom-and-gloom for Kansas City on a nasty night in Orchard Park, but the club's performance was certainly a mixed bag at best. Who's trending as the month of December approaches?

Let's dive into the good and bad from the Chiefs' Week 12 defeat against Buffalo and single out three players whose stock is going up, as well as three who could stand to improve in Week 13 and beyond.

Chiefs Stock Up After Week 12

These players stood out for good reasons in Week 12, potentially setting themselves up for increased roles or sustained excellence.

Mansoor Delane

It's been an up-and-down season for rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane from a health standpoint, as a shoulder injury continues to linger a bit as his debut campaign rolls on. With that said, it's been anything but that when the No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick is actually on the field, and Week 12 was no different.

According to Pro Football Focus, the LSU product surrendered just two catches on five targets for 17 yards and a passer rating of 74.2. He fared particularly well against DJ Moore, the Bills' best receiver, including multiple impressive reps down the field.

A third-and-9 sack on a perfectly-timed blitz capped off what was a productive night for one of the Chiefs' most promising building blocks. He's managed to meet or exceed the 40-snap mark in three consecutive outings and is handling boundary cornerback duties with stride, which is precisely the vision the team had for him way back in April.

Mansoor Delane vs DJ Moore.⁰⁰The Chiefs rookie CB NEUTRALIZED the Bills WR1 on Thanksgiving Night 😳🔒 pic.twitter.com/HAyjpJtpWV — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 27, 2026

Travis Kelce

We shouldn't be taking Travis Kelce's greatness for granted. Now nearly two months removed from his 37th birthday and weeks removed from an ankle injury, the future Hall of Fame man keeps chugging along as one of the best players at his position. According to SumerSports, the 14-year veteran is fifth among all tight ends in total EPA (51.83) and fourth among those with at least 100 routes in yards per route run (2.11).

Kelce did have a miscommunication late in Week 12's showdown against Buffalo where he couldn't get ready in time for a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That's worth weaving in here, but his first half was brilliant. In the second quarter alone, Kelce hauled in four passes on five targets for 71 yards. Even without logging another noteworthy statistic the rest of the way, he led all receivers on the night.

Out of every season in his professional tenure, Kelce's posting career-high marks in yards per reception (14.6), yards per target (10.3) and yards after catch per reception (8.8). That's ludicrous.

Alohi Gilman

When Kansas City signed safety Alohi Gilman in the offseason, it likely expected either a similar level of production or perhaps even an upgrade over Bryan Cook. It's hard to say that's remotely been the case through 11 games, but the former Notre Dame standout might be starting to find his role in the defense.

Gilman matched his season high with six tackles on Thursday, also recording his first interception as a Chief thanks to a tipped pass by defensive end George Karlaftis. The vetetan secondary stopper is quietly allowing the lowest passer rating of his career, too. Maybe the issue is that the selling point with Gilman was his nose for the football instead of his all-around play. This time around, he presented a near-perfect marriage of those skills in a critical game.

Chiefs Stock Down After Week 12

The following players would benefit from rounding back into form in the coming days and weeks.

Matt Araiza

At the beginning of the campaign, it looked like Matt Araiza was turning into one of the best value contracts in the sport. His blend of power and finesse shined for coordinator Dave Toub's unit, which was much-needed after he previously just boomed punts to start his time with the Chiefs. Unfortunately, that efficiency is slipping, and everything came to a head on Thanksgiving.

It's hard to blame Araiza too much given the brutal weather conditions at Highmark Stadium, but he struggled immensely. Not only did he have a short 37-yard kick, but he also fumbled a snap later on that resulted in a punt of eight net yards when paired with a penalty. Entering Sunday's play, Araiza is now 25th out of 33 qualified players in net yards per try (41.3) while being tied for second place in touchback rate (14.3%).

The coverage collective deserves some of the blame here, sure, but Araiza must reverse course before the playoffs arrive.

Kingsley Suamataia

The roller coaster ride that is the arc of left guard Kingsley Suamataia is as scary as any. The former BYU star has looked like a high-level contributor, gotten dominated by the opposition and been benched twice all in the same season. With six contests left to play, there's time for him to stabilize and settle into a groove, but Week 12 was a significant step in the wrong direction.

Suamataia committed a pair of holding penalties, one on a third-and-7 in the second quarter and one to open the Chiefs' fifth offensive possession. He also let his emotions get the best of him and was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter. There's an argument to be made that the final two calls were softer in nature, but you can't afford the officials any opening to decide like that in the first place.

Lumping in four pressures allowed underscores just how disappointing of an outing it was for No. 76.

Harrison Butker

Another week, another dialogue about how bad of a situation the Chiefs find themselves in on special teams. Araiza is part of it, but the main issue is placekicker Harrison Butker and his continued struggles. Right when he had essentially a perfect day in Week 11 that led some to believe he was back, he proceeded to miss a high-leverage boot and factor into costing Kansas City a win.

This is getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/9WJ1VGI2jt — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 27, 2026

Butker's only made field goal on Thursday was from 26 yards — seven yards shorter than an extra point. His fourth-quarter push from 46 brought his efficiency down to a career-worst 65.2%. How much longer of a runway can be given to someone who clearly isn't the player he used to be?

Eventually, KC is going to need its kicker to drill a very important boot in the postseason. Butker's been as reliable as anyone in those scenarios throughout his illustrious career, but he's also never performed as poorly as he is right now. Regardless of whether Justin Tucker is actually the answer, this feels like the appropriate time to find out.

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