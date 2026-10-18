How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers: NFL Week 6 TV, Odds, Preview

Fresh off a bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action and face an AFC West foe out of the gate in Week 6. It's the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town, and although Jim Harbaugh's squad is winless, it figures to put up a fight against a bitter rival in the afternoon's late window.

The visitors are at far less than 100% for this one, but the hosts also have some injuries of their own. Kansas City has already elevated a pair of wide receivers for Sunday's contest in an effort to offset some recent losses.

In their first clash with the Chargers since quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered his season-ending knee injury last December, can the Chiefs keep their undefeated record intact?

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Chargers on Sunday.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 6 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Date and Time: Sunday, October 18 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Sunday, October 18 at 3:25 p.m. CT TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -7.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

The main television broadcast for CBS features Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Chiefs legend Trent Green (color analyst) in the booth and Melanie Collins working the sideline.

On the radio side of things, it's the tried-and-true trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), former Chief Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) taking to the airwaves for Chiefs Radio Network. Josh Appel and former NFL head coach Marvin Lewis have the national call for Sports USA.

The Spanish broadcast for Chiefs en Español on the radio contains the usual group of Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez.

Per Football Zebras, Alan Eck and crew will officiate Sunday afternoon's game in Kansas City. The last time Eck was on the lead for a Chiefs game was Week 14 of last season against the Houston Texans, the second of six consecutive losses to close out the 2025-26 campaign.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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