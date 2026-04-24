The Kansas City Chiefs brought the theatrics with their first 2026 NFL Draft selection, trading up to add cornerback Mansoor Delane to the roster. Armed with pick No. 29 near the end of round one, general manager Brett Veach maintained his spot and stockpiled even more talent.

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods is the pick at 29th overall, insulating Kansas City's defense again to close out the team's Day 1 draft haul.

With Woods now a Chief, what's next? How could he be used this coming season and over the course of his rookie contract? It's time to dive into Woods' prospect profile and more.

Grading Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft Selection of Peter Woods

At a baseline level, Woods injects a fun dynamic into the Chiefs' defensive line. On the plus side, he's very quick on his feet and can time up snaps to create some truly impressive reps. That athleticism shined in his 10-yard split and shuttle during the pre-draft process, helping contribute to a 7.59 Relative Athletic Score.

Woods is a threat in run defense, capable of commanding some double-teams and running with a hot motor while possessing some versatility in what calls he can execute. He also shows some flashes as a pass rusher which, if developed, could make this selection a steal in retrospect.

On the flip side, the primary concern with Woods' prospect profile is his frame. He measured at sub-300 pounds this year, also standing 6-foot-2 with 31-inch arms. His lack of length is obvious. As far as the weight is concerned, it's possible that he slimmed down for testing (although a hamstring ailment limited him in those endeavors).

General snap-to-snap inconsistency is a massive element to consider when evaluating what Woods brings to the table.

Woods joins Delane, who believes he's a great fit in Kansas City, as the franchise's complete haul from the draft's opening night. The Chiefs did need wide receiver and defensive end help at the time of this move, but it's difficult to dislike a gamble on someone as talented as this.

If Veach and Co. get the version of Woods from earlier in his collegiate tenure, this B-plus could rise to an A.

Peter Woods' 2026 Chiefs Fit & Roster Impact

In the Chiefs On SI round one preview of top prospects for the Chiefs to consider on Thursday, Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald was included as a pick No. 29 option instead of Woods. This writer gives the former a slight edge overall, but Woods is still a heck of a way to end the team's opening night.

Starting at the top of the tackle room, star Chris Jones turns 32 in July. He's coming off consecutive seasons with seven sacks or fewer, and the organization could nearly break even contract-wise by parting ways with him next offseason. No matter how you slice it, this is an insurance policy and perhaps a future-focused investment.

That's especially true given the team's offseason signing of Khyiris Tonga, as well as its 2025 NFL Draft pickup of Omarr Norman-Lott. Woods' upside is higher than either of those players, so the easy spin zone is taking a swing on a Jones heir apparent.

Elsewhere on the interior, depth pieces like Zacch Pickens and Marcus Harris could fight for end-of-roster positioning as the offseason rolls on. It remains to be seen just how many snaps Woods will push for right out the gate.

After a questionable process to open their 2026 NFL Draft roller coaster, the Chiefs made a sound decision and invested in Woods' potential.