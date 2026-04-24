KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cornerback Mansoor Delane, the sixth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, was all smiles during his post-selection Zoom teleconference with Chiefs media members.

The newest Chiefs defensive back expressed excitement to join the Chiefs scheme when the call arrived.

“All my emotions came out when I seen the Kansas City number came across my phone,” Delane said Thursday night. “It was just a blessing.”

And it didn’t come as a surprise that the 5-foot-11, 187-pound Delane highlighted why he’s an ideal fit for Kansas City’s defense.

“I can fit anywhere in that defense, Spags’ defense,” he said. “So, really just excited to step in and make an impact.”

Delane brings versatility, for sure, given his experience playing as a boundary cornerback in press-man coverage throughout his college career.

He also embraces the potential opportunity to move inside and defend against an opposing slot wide receiver if called upon.

“Super comfortable,” Delane said. “I love playing inside. I think it’s almost even more fun. You’re closer to the ball, you’re in more run fits, you can blitz more, you have more responsibilities. So, I think, to me, the more responsibility, the (more fun) it is. I’m excited.”

The Chiefs have a defensive player with proven production at two big-time college football programs.

He spent three seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU in 2025 before finishing his collegiate career appearing in 44 games, totaling 191 tackles (108 solo), eight interceptions and 27 passes defensed, garnering first-team All-American honors in 2025.

Delane also possesses blazing speed, evidenced by a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash during LSU’s Pro Day workout.

The Chiefs made the move to the sixth overall slot to get Delane by trading pick No. 9, a third-round pick (74th overall) and a fifth-round pick (148th overall) to the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s the best move,” Delane said of the Chiefs trading up to get him. “I truly believe defense wins championships, let alone with the offense we already have now, the defense, it only makes our job even easier.

“So, really just being able to step in and you see the impact now that the league is such a passing league, everybody wants to score points, so I’m here to shut it down. So, I think that’s the best move you can make.”

Delane projects as an immediate replacement for Trent McDuffie, whom the Chiefs traded to the Los Angeles Rams before the start of the NFL’s new calendar year. The Chiefs also lost Jaylen Watson, who signed a three-year deal with the Rams, and Joshua Williams, who signed with the Tennessee Titans.

In the meantime, Delane joins Nohl Williams, Kristian Fulton, Chris Roland-Wallace, Kader Kohou, Kaiir Elam and Kevin Knowles, among others, on the offseason roster.

And the Chiefs’ newest cornerback is with a team that he always wanted to be with.

“Shoot, Spags, just the defense, and then on top of that, the whole everything,” Delane said with a smile while detailing why he wanted to come to Kansas City. “The culture, how much the fanbase, the way they love the team. Really, it’s a winning program.

“You know who’s on the other side of the ball, so at the same time, the defense, just the versatility. You get to play; they’re not going to cornhole you in one spot. You can be a ball player, so I think that’s the best situation I can ask for.”