A pleasant surprise of the Kansas City Chiefs' season thus far has been their cornerback room. For the most part, players like Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams are providing surplus value and helping shape what could turn out to be a premier duo for years to come.

One weakness of the unit, however, is the slot position. Veteran L'Jarius Sneed, who signed back with his first NFL franchise earlier this year, has struggled in his second stint with the team. Unfortunately, he won't have an opportunity to improve that level of play in the next handful of weeks.

Per a post on X from the Chiefs on Saturday, Sneed is going on the injured reserve list. As a result, he'll miss at least Sunday's contest versus the Denver Broncos and upcoming games against the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

We have signed Practice Squad player CB Melvin Smith to an active roster contract.



We have activated Practice Squad player DE Tyreke Smith via Standard Elevation.



We have placed CB L’Jarius Sneed on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/oczbgGKFOf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2026

Taking Sneed's place on the active 53-man roster is practice squad cornerback Melvin Smith. In the same sweep of announcements, Kansas City revealed that defensive end Tyreke Smith was activated from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Sneed, who turns 30 in January, has 32 tackles and three pass breakups across 258 defensive snaps in the Chiefs' six games this year. According to NFL Pro, offenses have targeted Sneed on 29.2% of his coverage snaps, the highest rate for anyone with 100-plus reps since at least 2018. Pro Football Focus is harsh on his coverage, too, citing him with 36 receptions and a 110.0 passer rating given up.

The news doesn't stop there for the Chiefs, as their top 2026 NFL Draft pick will also sit out this weekend's clash in Denver.

Mansoor Delane ruled out for Week 8 against Broncos with shoulder injury

In a separate post, Kansas City shared that rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane was downgraded to out for Week 8 due to a shoulder injury. It's something that's been an off-and-on issue for months, with head coach Andy Reid saying Friday the team would "see how he does" before making a final decision on his Sunday availability.

Delane, the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, recorded an interception on the very first drive of his NFL career in Week 1's blowout win over these same Broncos. The LSU product has played 287 defensive snaps for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, good for 83% of those available, in his five games.

Delane's had a very strong debut season overall but did get his proverbial "welcome to the league" moment(s) against the Seattle Seahawks and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 7.

When asked about the opportunity to line up against elite wideouts, Delane said he embraces the challenge to hone his craft.

"I think some people may get discouraged from passes caught on them," Delane said. "But I told coach Spags, ‘Man, put me in those tough situations.’ I'm not asking for a cloud. I'm not asking for Cover 2. Go back out there and play man, and that's what we did. A lot of teams [are] kind of scared to do that, but I feel like we didn't shy away from it. We learned from it, but at the same time, there are going to be times in my career that I'm going to better handle that stick, and I'm definitely going to learn from that.”

It's unclear whether Delane's injury will hold him out of Week 9's meeting with the Jets; his practice participation next week should give a stronger signal either way.

To cap off this injury roundup, second-round defensive end R Mason Thomas (personal) will travel separately and join the team in the Mile High City.

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