Major Chiefs and Broncos Injuries Could Change the Trajectory of the AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will have an important AFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon, but both teams are approaching game day with significant and potentially game-changing injury unknowns.

After being a full participant on Wednesday, rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday or Friday. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the issue is with the same shoulder that limited Delane during training camp and preseason activities before knocking him out early in Week 1 and sidelining him through Week 2.

Delane has played nearly every defensive snap in the Chiefs' games since Week 3, including a full 100% workload last weekend in Seattle. Reid said that the team would "just see how he does here going forward." Delane was later ruled questionable, implying that he could be a true game-time decision.

Veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited on Friday and is also questionable for Sunday's game, as is rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas. However, Reid clarified that Thomas missed Friday's practice due to a personal issue and said that he would be at the game on Sunday.

"He'll meet us there in Denver," Reid said.

The best news from the Chiefs' game day designations relates to wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), who was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before participating fully during Friday's practice. Rice was given no designation for Sunday's game, meaning that he is expected to suit up in Denver.

Rice hasn't seen the field since suffering a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) participated fully on Friday and received no designation after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Right tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion) was a full participant all week and also received no designation.

The only fully negative news on the Chiefs' Friday injury report is unsurprising: defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott won't play, as expected, as he works back from his ACL recovery.

Meanwhile, in Denver, the questions continue, with a pair of absences now confirmed.

The Broncos ruled out safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and running back RJ Harvey (knee), dealing a blow to each side of the ball.

Harvey is a pass-catching back who is Denver's second-leading receiver on the season, while Hufanga has two interceptions and a forced fumble in the five games he's played this year.

Defensive tackle Zach Allen (hamstring) is questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday and Friday, while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is also questionable after the same practice schedule.

Tackle Garrett Bolles (hip) was limited all week but was also ruled questionable for Sunday's game. On the other end of the spectrum, star Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) was a full participant throughout the team's week of practice and was given no game day designation, meaning he should make his return on Sunday.

Allen, Waddle, and Bolles are all vitally important players for Denver, with Allen operating as the keystone of the Broncos' defensive line. Waddle leads the Broncos in catches and receiving yards, while Bolles has played every offensive snap of the season so far while protecting Bo Nix's blind side.

If any of those three players can't suit up on Sunday, the Broncos could be left significantly shorthanded. If they do play, the health of Rice and Delane will become even more noteworthy for Kansas City.

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