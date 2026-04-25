It was all defense for the Kansas City Chiefs with their first four selections of the 2026 NFL Draft. After making a concerted effort to add to coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's collective, general manager Brett Veach diverted in the fifth round.

The Chiefs moved up for the second time this draft, climbing to 161st overall. It's a swap of pick Nos. 169 and 210 with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Nos. 161 and 249.

After the trade, Kansas City selected Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson, providing the team a boost to the rushing department on offense.

Johnson spent all four collegiate seasons at Nebraska, rushing for 2,460 yards and 15 touchdowns in 41 games. This past campaign, he led the Big Ten in rushing attempts (251) and yards (1,451) while also adding 12 scores on the ground. He had 46 receptions for 370 yards and a trio of receiving touchdowns to boot.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson averageed 3.02 yards after contact per attempt in college. He had 60 rushes of 10-plus yards, also forcing 118 missed tackles for the Cornhuskers.

A poor pre-draft process suppressed Johnson's draft stock. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, posted a 7.32-second three-cone and weighed in at just 202 pounds. He isn't a threat as a pass protector, which could limit how many snaps he plays at the professional level.

Still, Johnson is a better athlete than that on tape. As a runner, he can be slippery at times and is able to vary tempos well while exploding through open gaps. The added receiving ability is a nice added touch, making him perhaps the third halfback in a room that already contains Kenneth Walker III and Emari Demercado.

The Chiefs came into Day 3 of the draft with four picks: Nos. 109 (round four), 169 and 176 (round five) and 210 (round six). They kept 176 — a fifth-rounder — in the Johnson trade and essentially moved down from 210 in the sixth round to 249 in the seventh.

After the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, Kansas City will shift focus to the undrafted free agent market. Multiple moves will soon be reported, as Chiefs rookie minicamp is right around the corner on May 1 and 2.