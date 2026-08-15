Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 20-12 Loss to the Rams

For the first time since January, the Kansas City Chiefs took the field for a game. Although Saturday's preseason clash against the Los Angeles Rams didn't bring the fireworks of a regular-season bout, it still taught everyone plenty about this year's team.

Due to many high-profile starters (such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes) either sitting or being removed after a snap, the club's depth saw the field plenty in the afternoon showdown. Several role players and 2026 NFL Draft picks stood out in more ways than one, providing some fresh context heading into the final week of training camp.

Not a ton can be taken away from the final score, but the Chiefs struggled to keep up with a Rams offense that hummed along once first-round rookie Ty Simpson took over. The final score from Arrowhead Stadium was 20-12 in favor of the visitors.

With that in mind, here are four takeaways from Saturday's game.

The shocking Kahlil Benson experience continues in Kansas City

One of the most confusing situations unfolding this summer has been the Chiefs' infatuation with undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson. The former Indiana tackle got some buzz during the earlier parts of the offseason, which has only snowballed throughout training camp. Combine that with right guard Trey Smith's injury, and KC has gotten a long look at someone who continues to take reps from other reserves.

Benson got the starting nod on Saturday and only played with the first-team offensive line through the first possession. That typically bodes well for being a reflection of how the coaching staff views a player. Regardless of how Benson looks when he's on the field or where he's being tried in terms of position, it's clear that the Chiefs are fond of him. This weekend proved that even more.

Earlier this week, Benson dove into what's important to him as a lineman, which could be elements that factor into his recent ascension.

"Showing the humbleness, and the confidence and the coaches being able to trust you," Benson said. "Being able to move forward and when there’s time to be corrected, being able to be corrected, and then being able to just go out to the next play and then do what you've got to do the next play."

From top to bottom, the Chiefs' running back room is in a much better spot than in 2025

We knew Kansas City upgraded in a big way at running back when it acquired Kenneth Walker III during the offseason. He's an obvious improvement over Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, and the Chiefs know it, which is why he didn't need to showcase anything on the field this weekend. Heck, backup Emari Demercado didn't receive the featured role some expected, either, until late.

Instead, it was the Day 3 draft pick show versus Los Angeles.

2025 seventh-rounder Brashard Smith logged a nice 13-yard punt return on special teams and was explosive on the offensive end. He had a classic nothing-into-something output on a dump-off pass in the first half, in addition to back-to-back seven-yard runs in the third frame. It remains to be seen what his exact role on this year's team is, but if he was viewed as on the roster bubble, this outing helped his case to make the cut.

The true star of the show, for the most part, was fifth-round rookie halfback Emmett Johnson. Sporting Pacheco's old No. 10 jersey, he flashed nice acceleration and impeccable contact balance. His dual-threat ability was real and stat line-wise, he would've turned in an even more impressive box score had multiple plays (including a touchdown) not been wiped out by penalties.

Both the high-end talent and the depth of the running back room are markedly improved.

An updated commentary on end-of-roster receiver battles

Coming into this one, the trio of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton was firmly entrenched as the starting group at wide receiver. With that said, the door appeared wide open behind them for others to duke it out on the depth chart. That collective mainly consists of Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen and Nikko Remigio, but Andrew Armstrong has — pun intended — been coming on strong as of late.

Remigio is a favorite of special teams coordinator Dave Toub, so his roster placement has never truly been in doubt. A 17-yard snag from rookie signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier didn't harm matters. Armstrong had a nice first-half catch-and-run. Allen, like Johnson, was robbed of significant statistical production by teammate infractions. He did manage to notch a highlight-reel grab, though.

.@Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen climbed the ladder to get that one.



LARvsKC on @NFLnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8hhBAGi4K1 — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

Royals has battled inconsistency and did have a first-quarter flag called on him, but both of his catches were much needed. He seems to have a slight edge to make the team at this juncture, especially considering the team's still-recent investment in him.

If there was ever some buzz about Jason Brownlee, who made the initial 53-man roster a year ago, it may be extinguished now that he dropped a walk-in touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

A youth movement is obvious on the defensive side of the ball

Much has been made of a potential two-year rebuild timeline for the Chiefs, which would make some sense judging by general manager Brett Veach's work on the defensive end. There was a ton of roster turnover from March into the summer, and that's only been amplified with multiple key veterans being banged up at training camp. Preseason outing No. 1 drove that point home even more.

Up front, second-round pick R Mason Thomas had a tremendous pressure on a third-and-goal play (more on that momentarily) and also logged a stop in run support. His blend of speed and agility was a sight for sore Kansas City eyes given the rest of the edge rotation. With former first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah still not popping and veteran Emmanuel Ogbah not reacclimated yet, this was a big-time showing in limited snaps.

In the secondary, third-year safety Jaden Hicks came down with the pass broken up after Thomas' disruption and saved a touchdown. Crashing downhill as a tackler, he served as a heat-seeking missile and played with confidence. Most assumed that the door was shut on Hicks having too bright a future with the Chiefs, but perhaps this can be a springboard to consistent production in a defined role — something defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants for him.

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