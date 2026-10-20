Chiefs On SI Mailbag: Is the Chiefs' Offensive Line Set for a Disappointment in Seattle?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-0 and alone atop the AFC as the only undefeated team in the conference, but they still have plenty of questions to answer ahead of their primetime Sunday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Every week here in the Chiefs On SI mailbag, we take your questions from @chiefs_kcsn on Twitter/X and @jbbrisco.com on Bluesky, navigating the biggest unknowns the Chiefs have as the season rolls on. Let's get to it!

Does the dam eventually break on the O-line without Josh Simmons? -@oscarbobo.bsky.social

It's sure looking like Sunday night's game in Seattle will be the O-line's most difficult test yet. With left tackle Josh Simmons still appearing to be in "ramp-up" territory this week, I'm assuming that undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson will get his sixth start at left tackle, while right tackle Jaylon Moore's status is questionable after leaving the Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion. With the inherent unknowns of concussions and the NFL's concussion protocol, Joshua Ezeudu could be getting the start at right tackle.

According to ESPN, the Seahawks have the No. 1 pass rush win rate in the league through Week 6. That has resulted in 16 sacks and the league's highest quarterback knockdown percentage and second-highest pressure percentage, so this isn't a great time to have a banged-up line.

Still, the Chiefs' interior of Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith can still be trusted, and they've managed without Simmons so far. I'd be surprised if the KC O-line was entirely overwhelmed in a game-altering way in Seattle, but I'd also be surprised if they pitched a shutout against the Seahawks.

Do all roads lead to another Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl? -@toptrevor.bsky.social

It sure feels that way, doesn't it? I've been enormously impressed by how the 49ers have managed yet another injury-ravaged season, and I think their ability to stay afloat (and undefeated) despite health woes has earned them a reasonable claim to the No. 1 spot in some power rankings. However, those losses can stack up and cause more significant damage later in the year, so I fear for the Niners' long-term health.

While the Chiefs still have flaws, just like every other team in the NFL, I'm hugely excited by the possibility of them regaining Simmons and potentially ending the year healthier than they started it.

KCSN’s NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 6 📊



These rankings reflect the average of our hosts’ votes — who’s too high and who’s too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dGx1EC3wdL — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 14, 2026

Good, bad, or both, what has surprised you the most about the Chiefs so far this season? -@MrEd315

The biggest positive surprise has to be the absolute dominance from Kenneth Walker III. I'm not surprised that he's been good—that was to be expected—but I'm amazed by how good, how consistent, and how diversely superb he's been, while totally transforming the KC offense.

The bad surprises come from the Chiefs' special teams. Many assumed that Harrison Butker's recent issues had been largely due to lingering injury issues, giving him a chance to return to his previous level after another offseason to settle back in, but he's still missing enough kicks to cause some fair concern.

Adding in issues with special teams penalties, Nikko Remigio's fumbled punt against the Chargers and the lack of a role for Brashard Smith amidst a generally underwhelming return game, the Chiefs' third phase still has a lot of work to do.

Considering the Broncos' upcoming schedule, is the AFC West still a live fight? -@oscarbobo.bsky.social

It absolutely is! The Broncos are coming off of a gross, uninspiring win over the Seahawks, but they're still 4-2 ahead of a relatively soft stretch in their upcoming schedule. If the Broncos beat the Chiefs in Denver on November 1, the divisional race will immediately be back on after KC's early lead. If the Chiefs win at Mile High Stadium in two weeks, it would make it extremely difficult for Denver to come roaring back.

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