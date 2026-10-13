Chiefs On SI Mailbag: Will Cyrus Allen Step Up After Tyquan Thornton's Injury?

The Kansas City Chiefs' bye week is over. Now, focus turns to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Chiefs undefeated and the Chargers still winless, there's a bizarre undertone to this AFC West showdown. Meanwhile, the Chiefs still have uncertainty at left tackle and wide receiver.

Those are the topics we'll begin with on this edition of the Chiefs On SI mailbag.

What happens first? Cyrus Allen reception or Justin Watson reception? -@ReidsNuggies

I'm completely fine with the Chiefs' decision to reunite with Justin Watson on a practice squad basis, but for the season-long health of the receiver room, Cyrus Allen has to start seeing the field more. While Allen has played just 10 offensive snaps, resulting in two targets and zero catches through his first four weeks of NFL action, I do expect him to see an increased workload on Sunday against the Chargers, and I sure hope that includes his first NFL catch.

I could see Watson's role landing in any number of places. It wouldn't surprise me if Watson doesn't see the field for another week or two as he reacclimates to the offense, and it wouldn't surprise me if he took a decent handful of snaps on Sunday as a de facto decoy to keep LA's safeties honest as a theoretical deep threat.

My expectations for Allen's timeline have always been measured—rookie receivers have a learning curve in Andy Reid's offense—but a well-timed bye should help him add a few responsibilities to his plate.

The obvious part about Allen's potential involvement is that the Chiefs simply need one of their receivers to take more reps in Tyquan Thornton's absence. The exciting part is that Allen has the potential to provide much more than a handful of adequate snaps.

Is it Cyrus Allen time in KC? ⏰👀 pic.twitter.com/edTcQOI7Nn — Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) October 13, 2026

On 3rd and long, what 11 defenders do you want on the field to get the stop? -@youjustreadmym1

This is a great question to cut through some of the challenges of picking favorites (and least-favorites) in a defensive rotation. Some of these picks are easy, some are toss-ups.

George Karlaftis and Chris Jones have to be on the defensive line. I'll leave Jones in the interior, with R Mason Thomas on the other edge. I'm still very bullish on Peter Woods, but right now... Felix Anudike-Uzomah as an interior pass rusher has been one of the more interesting developments of the season! Throw Anudike-Uzomah inside, next to Jones.

I'd be tempted to roll with only one linebacker, but having both Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill seems almost mandatory, even though Tranquill may be playing better than Bolton so far this year.

That leaves me with five defensive backs: Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, Chamarri Conner, Alohi Gilman, and... whoever gives you the best chance in the slot. While L'Jarius Sneed has taken most of those snaps so far this year, I'd be inclined to give Chris Roland-Wallace my final spot against a smaller slot receiver, while Sneed gets the nod in a more physical matchup.

If Josh Simmons doesn’t return anytime soon, what is KC’s plan, and how do they avoid a repeat of the 2024 season? -@jacklerner.bsky.social

I think it's interesting to view the Chiefs' current left tackle situation through the lens of 2024, when the issues on Patrick Mahomes' blindside significantly impacted the offense all the way to the Super Bowl.

In 2026, the Chiefs have really had their share of issues from both tackle positions, but if Josh Simmons does return soon, KC can pick their choice of Kahlil Benson or Jaylon Moore at right tackle while sending the other to the swing tackle role. Without Simmons, of course, that gets murky.

I'm not surprised that we haven't seen him through the first four weeks, but undrafted rookie Diego Pounds, who the Chiefs acquired from the Baltimore Ravens just before roster cuts, had some very intruiging film from Baltimore's preseason. He's been a pure left tackle, so the idea of putting Pounds on the left side and Benson back at his natural right side does excite me... at least until I remember that would require Mahomes to be protected by a duo of undrafted rookies. That's not ideal, but it is an answer.

I can't see the Chiefs making a significant pre-deadline move to acquire a left tackle unless they have lost all confidence in Simmons in 2026 and beyond, and a tackle as good as Simmons almost certainly won't hit the market anyway. The best version of the Chiefs' offense depends on having Simmons back as soon as possible.

Do you think the Chiefs will be judicious with Kenneth Walker going forward? Will they be wary of keeping him fresh for the playoffs? -@toptrevor.bsky.social | Do you think we will mix Emmett Johnson in more post-bye, and should we? -@oscarbobo.bsky.social

Before the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins, I wrote that it could be Emmett Johnson's time to shine. (He went on to have six carries for 17 yards.) Last week, I wrote that Johnson should be a bigger part of the mix after the bye week—this time, for sure! Ultimately, I understand why it's easier said than done.

The Chiefs have a one-man offensive easy button with Kenneth Walker in the backfield; if the passing game stalls this Sunday against the Chargers, my desire to see Walker's workload lessened will be overtaken by my desire for the Chiefs to, you know, win the game.

I stand by the idea that Johnson has proven enough to show that he can be a worthwhile No. 2 back behind Walker, and the team ideally would take a few hits off Walker's shoulders during the middle act of the season, but they'll need to have more offensive confidence in other areas before that can be put into practice.

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