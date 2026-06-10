As the Kansas City Chiefs continue mandatory minicamp, general manager Brett Veach is getting a bit clearer view of who could stick on the club's eventual 53-man roster. The same sentiment rings true for all 31 other front offices, and new opportunities will naturally open up as a result.

In a new twist, Kansas City and one of its homegrown talents might be hoping a fresh start is in the cards. Per a Tuesday night report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Chiefs and offensive tackle Wanya Morris are scoping out the trade market.

"The Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options, per sources," Fowler's tweet began. "Morris, who has 16 starts in three seasons (11 in 2024), would like the chance to play more and Kansas City has tackle depth."

The Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options, per sources.



Morris, who has 16 starts in three seasons (11 in 2024), would like the chance to play more and Kansas City has tackle depth. pic.twitter.com/8LMSO9eEmS — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 9, 2026

Morris, who doesn't turn 26 until October, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. As a third-round pick back in 2022 (92nd overall), his cap hit for 2026 is quite palatable at just under $1.71 million.

In the event of a trade, the Chiefs would save $1.48M against the cap while incurring only $226,064 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Morris has appeared in 43 regular-season games over his first three seasons, racking up 1,139 offensive snaps and another 185 on special teams. After logging 339 snaps along the offensive line in his debut effort, he followed it up with 734 in 2024. That number cratered to just 66 in the 2025-26 season, however, which likely contributed to the mutual exploration of a trade.

The most comprehensive representation of Morris's Chiefs tenure was his sophomore season in 2024. He was penalized 10 times while notching a vast majority of his reps at left tackle, earning Pro Football Focus grades between 53.9 and 55.4 for overall offense, pass blocking and run blocking. He battled inconsistency throughout the year while also nursing a nagging knee issue.

Given Kansas City's current tackle situation, it's hard to see Morris finding an increased role barring a slew of injuries. Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore are projected starters, and former undrafted free agent Esa Pole is an intriguing prospect. Behind him, both Ethan Driskell and Chukwuebuka "Jason" Godrick are options as well.

Will Morris still be a member of the Chiefs by the time July's training camp rolls around? The tea leaves indicate that both sides are at least considering a world where that isn't the case.

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