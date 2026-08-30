Chiefs’ Two Offensive Line Trades Could Force a Surprising Roster Decision

If the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive tackle situation wasn't already alarming, it has become a tremendous concern leading into the regular season due to Josh Simmons' lingering back injury. The 2025 first-round pick has been held out for over a week, and Andy Reid has been unable to provide a clear timeline for his recovery.



Before Simmons' injury, there was an ongoing position battle at right tackle between veteran Jaylon Moore and rookie Kahlil Benson. Now, we don't even know if Simmons is going to suit up for Week 1.

As a result of K.C.'s offensive line troubles, Brett Veach has attempted to bolster the trenches in recent days by making a pair of trades. Former New York Giants lineman Josh Ezeudu and undrafted rookie Diego Pounds have both made their way to Kansas City ahead of roster cuts later today and have a chance to crack the 53-man group.

Ezeudu is versatile enough to play either guard or tackle, and Pounds will compete with Benson for the swing tackle role after his underwhelming performance on the outside in the preseason. With these two newcomers now in the mix, could the Chiefs make a surprising decision on a player who saw significant action in 2025?

Could Esa Pole Be a Surprise Roster Cut?

When Simmons went down with a fractured wrist last year, Pole stepped into a role at left tackle and started the final four contests of the year at the position. While Pole wasn't anything special during this stretch, he finished with a serviceable 60.9 Pro Football Focus pass-block grade and showed promising traits with his considerable size (6-foot-7, 319 pounds).

He was a sleeper starting candidate at right tackle before Benson emerged onto the scene. Many fans thought he could be the youngster rivaling Moore for right tackle reps, but he wasn't able to separate himself much during OTAs or training camp.



After making two trades in less than a week, it is clear that the Chiefs are not happy with their depth at the tackle position. The Chiefs have spent much of the offseason searching for more reliable options than Pole. Assuming Pounds makes the 53-man roster and Kansas City opts to carry nine offensive linemen instead of 10, Pole could be the odd man out and land on the waiver wire.

Trading for Ezeudu should also put fifth-year player Mike Caliendo on the outside looking in as the Chiefs trim their roster. Like Pole, Caliendo saw meaningful playing time in 2025, starting four games at right guard while Trey Smith dealt with injuries.



Even after a few questionable preseason showings, Benson's spot on the team remains more secure than Pole's. Regardless of whether Pole has the potential to develop into a starting-caliber player at some point in his career, the Chiefs cannot afford to waste a roster spot on a developing talent given the dire situation at offensive tackle.

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