How Chiefs Roster Cuts Really Work (And Why Money Matters)

Throughout the spring and summer, the Kansas City Chiefs have been in a constant state of evaluation. That process will continue deep into the 2026-27 regular season and playoffs, but general manager Brett Veach has a significant deadline to account for this weekend.

With the preseason in the books, Kansas City's offseason roster must now be pared down to an initial 53 players. Some will call it the final 53, but additional shuffling very well could — and should — take place before Week 1 of the regular season.

That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to one of the most hectic periods of the NFL calendar. As the Chiefs begin making moves, let's set out to answer some of the most common questions surrounding cutdown weekend.

When is the Chiefs' deadline to finalize roster cuts?

Unlike your old Madden NFL video game franchises, the modern league has evolved to require all rosters to drop directly to 53 players in one day. The cutoff for teams to meet that threshold is 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) on Sunday, August 30.

Clubs are free to waive or release (more on that momentarily) players prior to Sunday evening, but the preseason schedule discourages that a bit. The Chiefs, for instance, played on Friday night. Given the slim gap between the clock hitting zeroes on their outing against the Seattle Seahawks and Sunday's deadline, it was only natural to get one last look at the roster and go from there.

Some organizations move on from players in waves, whereas others (oftentimes Kansas City) will announce a more thorough list one time.

Explaining the difference between being waived and released

This is a differentiation that will remain a hot topic for the next couple of months. Both waived and released players go through sequences that could see them end up on other squads, but their paths to get there are a bit different.

At this stage of the year, being released is for vested veterans. To fall under that umbrella, a player must have accrued a minimum of four seasons by way of being on a 53-man roster, injured reserve or physically unable to perform list for at least six games in each year. Until after the NFL trade deadline, these athletes go directly into free agency if cut and can sign with any team immediately thereafter.

Being waived is for those who don't qualify for vested status. You've surely heard of the waiver wire before; it's a priority system. Once players are waived, all 32 teams can put in a claim for them. If a bid is made, the team at the highest rung on the ladder with the earliest claim is rewarded said player. The 2026 waiver cutoff for teams seeking to add cutdown-day casualties is 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT) on Monday.

Waiving a player can sometimes put a front office at higher risk of losing that talent. Clearing waivers, more common during the season than in August, affords a player the luxury of being classified as a free agent. Handshake agreements with released veterans, on the other hand, can frequently see them return to the 53-man roster or practice squad just days or weeks later.

Based on their 6-11 record a season ago, the Chiefs hold the ninth spot in the waiver order. This will remain the case until after Week 3, when things then shift to current league standings.

When can injured reserve and physically unable to perform players return?

The regular-season injured reserve (IR) and physically unable to perform (PUP) lists are pretty straightforward. If a player opens the year on PUP, he's out for at least the first four outings of the campaign. Should someone go on IR in-season, they could either have their year cut short or simply be on the shelf for a minimum of four games. Some intricate loopholes give teams different avenues to take at this time of year, though.

Starting with IR, two players are allowed to be designated as returning after the aforementioned four-game period without counting against the initial 53. Others either were on IR before and are done for the year or must count on the 53 and then be moved to short-term IR thereafter. Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and defensive end Ethan Downs were both on season-ending IR already.

Regarding PUP, the player to watch here is second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott. Following 2025 surgery to repair a torn ACL, the former second-round pick remains on the list as of the publishing of this article. New to the NFL this year, he must still miss the first four 2026 games if he stays on PUP at cutdowns, but his 21-day practice window can be opened after two weeks instead of the full four.

In the event of Norman-Lott making progress but not quite at the pace to be ready for Week 1, he could always come "off" PUP ahead of Week 3 and get a head start on returning to action sooner than in years prior.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte (foot) and left tackle Josh Simmons (back) are among the high-profile Chiefs who are banged up, but neither is in danger of landing on IR right now.

How finances tie into the 53-man roster math

Every team likely has money in mind when making final roster decisions, but the Chiefs might be caring a bit more than most. According to the NFLPA's public salary cap report, Veach and company have just $3.47 million to work with. Via Spotrac, their space when factoring in just the top 51 players ($4.1M) is dead last.

That top-51 consideration is important, albeit not as much at this very moment. The first day of the regular season is when the salaries for the entire 53, in addition to practice squads and injured players, kick in and make life even more difficult on teams.

Given their limited wiggle room, one advantage Kansas City could create may come at a tough cost. Those vested vets' salaries, if carried on the 53 for Week 1, become fully guaranteed. If a more tenured player is a fringe roster candidate or seeks an opportunity to stick around with a contender, the Chiefs could release them and bring them back on the practice squad to avoid guaranteeing that money for a whole season.

There's clearly more that goes into cutting a player than simply serving someone their walking papers.

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