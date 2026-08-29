Chiefs Trade for Ravens Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds, Adding Second O-Lineman This Week

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another significant move to bolster their offensive line depth just before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

On Saturday, roughly 24 hours before the NFL's universal deadline to trim the team's 91-man roster down to the initial 53, the Chiefs traded for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Diego Pounds.

According to Nate Taylor of ESPN, the Chiefs are sending a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Pounds.

Pounds is a rookie who went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft after appearing in 28 games for Ole Miss in the 2024-25 seasons. As noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Pounds was one of Pro Football Focus' "highest-graded rookies this preseason."

Pounds earned a sixth-round grade in the 2026 KCSN Draft Guide, ranking as the No. 23 offensive tackle prospect in the class.

The #Ravens are trading OT Diego Pounds to the #Chiefs, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The undrafted free agent from Ole Miss, who weighs 330, was … pound-for-pound … one of @PFF’s highest-graded rookies this preseason. pic.twitter.com/9E7s8zMpSZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2026

In a 53-man roster projection on Ravens On SI published Saturday morning, author Josh Reed had Pounds narrowly missing the cut, with the team keeping only three offensive tackles.

"Pounds was an intriguing undrafted signing this year, but never truly emerged as a challenger for the swing tackle spot," Reed wrote.

Diego Pounds is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.50 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1520 OT from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/nqYYSFfJPe pic.twitter.com/1LHha1zmIY — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

This trade comes shortly after the Chiefs acquired offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu from the New York Giants on August 25. While Ezeudu, on a one-year deal, appears to be a short-term fix to the team's O-line depth concerns, Pounds has three years of team control before becoming a restricted free agent in 2029, according to Spotrac.

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