Christian Wilkins Could Be Wise Gamble for Chiefs

This is a pivotal offseason in the Patrick Mahomes era for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a season where they did not qualify for the playoffs.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Chiefs this past season, which included the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a torn ACL in December.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City has done extensive work this offseason, signing multiple players in free agency after seeing several top contributors from last year's roster sign elsewhere last week. However, the Chiefs still have plenty of needs as they enter the 2026 NFL Draft , which is just over a month away.

On Friday, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that a defensive tackle, who recently signed a lucrative contract in the AFC West two years ago, is garnering a lot of attention on the free agent market.

Schefter's Report

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tries to elude the pressure of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta, Schefter stated. "So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants."

Could Chiefs Pursue Wilkins?

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old defensive tackle played in only five games for the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a four-year, $110 million contract with the Silver and Black in March 2024. Speculations about the reasoning behind the team cutting ties with the former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle dominated social media at the time, but Wilkins is now gaining steam towards playing next season.

Forming an argument for why Kansas City should consider signing Wilkins is a complicated one. First, what will Wilkins look like after missing the entire 2025 season with a foot injury, which was the first step in derailing his relationship with the Raiders in the first place? Secondly, will Wilkins take a discount, as there are doubts about how effective he can be in his return to the field? Finally, does it make sense for the Chiefs to pursue Wilkins?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive line has been shaky outside of Chris Jones, which has spurred Kansas City's front office to invest draft capital and financial capital, specifically in the interior. The Chiefs drafted defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed former New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21-million contract this offseason.

Schefter reports that 26 teams have shown interest in the 2019 first-round pick, but I am not sure Kansas City was one of those teams.