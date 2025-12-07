Former Chiefs Rival Justin Simmons Offers Positive Pre-Kickoff Take

The day has come, the Kansas City Chiefs have everything to gain and everything to lose in this Week 14 contest against the Houston Texans. With kick-off just hours away, anticipation is building among fans, and even players who have gone against each franchise before in the past.

Former NFL safety Justin Simmons spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Atlanta Falcons last season, in what was his last. Speaking to Kay Adams ahead of the game, Simmons revealed a positive take on the road ahead for the Chiefs.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Simmons' Thoughts

"They absolutely can make it. They have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce. The defense is still playing at a high level," Simmons said before Adams cut him off, saying that the Chiefs have had those players in their arsenal all season.

"Listen, I'm not a KC fan at all. I hope they lose every single game moving forward. Uh that that would be the that would be the goal. But it's just that I have no reason not to believe that they're not gonna make it. They've been in the AFC Championship games since Mahomes has been a starter in the NFL. Like, so I would put my money on them making it."

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball against Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There is no love lost between Simmons and the Chiefs, as he would end the sentence by saying he hopes that his former franchise, the Denver Broncos, make it and go all the way. But putting personal feelings aside, Simmons understands that it's hard to doubt a franchise like Kansas City until it's all said and done.

The Texans are the only thing that the Chiefs should focus on tonight, as if they don't get past them with a victory, the remainder of the schedule doesn't mean as much. With the AFC being very competitive this season, it's crucial for the Chiefs to take care of business at hand.

The Kind, Yet Backhandedness of Simmons on the Chiefs

While Simmons' comments were both optimistic and backhanded, he sees what this team is capable of. What they're still capable of. And at the end of the day, a ton of predictions can go around, but until that final whistle blows, the Chiefs' season is still alive.

Simmons and the Chiefs' history with one another is obvious, as he has intercepted Patrick Mahomes more times than Mahomes would have liked. But with him looking on, Mahomes will have to get past the Texans' defense if it means victory is in tow.

Former NFL Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons holds the Justin Simmons Free Florida Youth Football Camp on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at South Fork High School in Stuart. More than 200 children ages 6 through 17 from around the Treasure Coast participated in the action-filled camp, along with several NFL Football members and local coaches, ending with autograph and photo session. | ERIC HASERT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

