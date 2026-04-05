Here’s Most Fascinating Reason Chiefs Should Still Draft Love

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Snow Globe, Ferrari Right, Bloated Tebow, Corn Dog, Tom and Jerry.

We’re not yet sure how the Chiefs labeled the fourth-and-1 snap in which Patrick Mahomes walked to the line of scrimmage, turned to the sideline and lamented, “This play never (bleeping) works, man!”

Andy Reid works with players during the Green Bay Packers' first practice of 1998-99 season at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay. | Rick Wood / USA TODAY NETWORK

Andy Reid, as legend has it, once convinced Mike Holmgren to use a play Reid got from a Lambeau Field custodian. The Packers turned it into a touchdown.

So, don’t be so quick to rule out the Chiefs drafting Jeremiyah Love simply because they signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker last month. After all, the Chicago Bulls drafted a guard named Michael Jordan in 1984 even though they had Quintin Dailey, Ennis Whatley and Mitchell Wiggins.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“If he starts to get toward 7,” draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said on Friday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show, “I would think you might even get some phone calls, you know, from some teams. I know Kansas City already signed Walker but, I mean, this guy paired up with Kenneth Walker, Kansas City would be pretty insane.”

Insane as in sensationally explosive, not insane as in absolutely crazy. Most would see the Chiefs in the latter light should Brett Veach trade up to take Love.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A year ago, James Gladstone gave away most of Jacksonville’s farm to move up and draft Travis Hunter with the second-overall pick. The Jaguars general manager justified the move by telling the world he just drafted a first-round wide receiver and a first-round cornerback.

And along those lines, here’s why the Chiefs drafting Love – even trading up to draft the Notre Dame running back – isn’t foolish or unhinged.

Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) rushes during the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Larry Worth III (3) tackles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Chiefs would play Love as a wide receiver

Of course they’d also line him up at running back but, similar to Hunter in Jacksonville, they’d be drafting a multi-position player -- a wide receiver and running back in one. Another team could have Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon; the Chiefs would get a player in Love more valuable than any of those three. And think of the possibilities in Reid’s creative brain.

Any scout would testify, Love was an elite pass-catcher at Notre Dame, one of the best hybrid running backs in recent college memory.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dangerous in passing game

He made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against Texas A&M. In the first half against Arkansas, he posted two touchdown catches and two rushing touchdowns. Plus, he finished last year with 1.84 yards per route run (280 yards on 152 routes). According to analyst CJ Freel, that figure ranked fifth among 57 power-conference backs with at least 20 targets.

Brett Veach said last week that the Chiefs plan to see what they have in Walker as a pass-catcher. But that certainly wasn’t his strength in Seattle. The Seahawks routinely took him off the field in passing situations, favoring Zach Charbonnet and even George Holani. Love would serve as an obvious complement.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Love also would obviously serve as a starter should Walker’s injury history creep into his time with the Chiefs.

And along with Brashard Smith, a wide receiver who converted to running back, the Chiefs would have Love, a running back who could line up as a wide receiver. Smith during most games last year went through warmups with the Chiefs' wide receivers, not running backs.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) attempts to tackle at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid is a 68-year-old grandfather in his 28th year as an NFL head coach. But don't believe he wouldn't be in Veach's ear to trade some of that lucrative capital the Chiefs have over the next two years to move up to get Love on April 23.