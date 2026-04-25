Here's What Chiefs Like About Fifth-Round Pick WR Cyrus Allen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wide receiver Cyrus Allen, the Chiefs’ second fifth-round pick (176th overall) adds depth to the Chiefs’ wide receiver corps.

He also brings a lot of off-the-field attributes, which Chiefs scout Cassidy Kaminski appreciates.

“His competitive energy, his spirit, the way he goes about every day,” Kaminski said Saturday. “He showed up with an injury that he had to work through, had to practice through.

“And you couldn’t get one single person in that building to say anything but very strong, positive things about the way he approached the rehab, the way he showed up competitively even though he wasn’t able to be competitive yet, he was competitive in that process.”

The Chiefs also enjoy what the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Allen can accomplish on the football field, of course.

Allen, 23, spent time at Louisiana Tech (2022-23) and Texas A&M (2024) before closing out his college career at Cincinnati.

He appeared in 44 college games, totaling 137 catches for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns. Allen also has some experience on special teams as a returner, totaling 12 kickoff returns for 247 yards at Louisiana Tech, and the Chiefs could see him competing for that role.

“He definitely has the opportunity to do some of the kick return stuff because he did that at Louisiana Tech, he was more functional, took some reps back there,” Kaminski said. “But he also has the ability to get down the field competitively, so I think you could potentially try him out at gunner if you wanted to in that regard because he has that type of mentality and he has the long speed to do it.”

What the Chiefs ultimately have in mind for Allen remains to be seen, but he’s set to join a wide receiver group currently consisting of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals and Nikko Remigio, among others.

Allen beleives Kansas City is a good fit for him.

“Man, I feel like that’s a great spot,” Allen said in a Zoom teleconference with the Chiefs media corps. “From me playing special teams, being around a great quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and learning from a great coach like Andy Reid and winning a lot of games.”