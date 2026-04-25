Chiefs Select Cincinnati Wide Receiver Cyrus Allen With Pick 176 in NFL Draft

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is officially into the middle rounds and the Kansas City Chiefs just drafted wide receiver Cyrus Allen out of Cincinnati with their second of two fifth-round selections.



Allen is the second consecutive offense player drafted by the Chiefs after taking running back Emmett Johnson to begin the fifth round. This move comes after four straight defensive selections to begin the draft.

Allen is lauded for his route-running ability, with the KCSN Draft Guide noting that he "excels at beating man coverage and is one of the best separators in this year’s wide receiver class."

Cincinnati was not the only stop the slot receiver had throughout his four collegiate seasons. After completing his freshman and sophomore seasons with Louisiana Tech, he transferred to Texas A&M for his junior season before putting up 674 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior with the Bearcats. Allen had just one drop in 69 targets last season.

His 4.49-speed will be a welcomed addition to Kansas City's receiving core, as will his ability to create separation. His greatest strength is beating man-coverage, which is something quarterback Patrick Mahomes weapons have lacked in recent seasons.

Allen had a solid pre-draft process, earning himself a 8.69 Relative Athletic Score after a series of well-above average testing, including an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump, ranking at the top of the class.

Allen will join a group of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals to round out the Chiefs wide receiving core.

Johnson and Allen join first-rounders cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods, along with defensive end R Mason Thomas and defensive back Jadon Canady of the third and fourth rounds.





General Manager Brett Veach is on the clock one more time, late in round seven at pick 249, after completing a pick swap with the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to secure Johnson.