Chiefs Sign CB Mansoor Delane, DT Peter Woods to Rookie Contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs' pair of first-round picks are on the books for 2026 and beyond.

On Monday, the Chiefs reportedly finalized rookie contracts with No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane and No. 29 overall pick Peter Woods.

Delane, the first cornerback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, is signing his four-year, $41.9 million fully guaranteed contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Woods, a defensive tackle out of Clemson, had his contract details reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"First-round pick Peter Woods and the Chiefs reached agreement today on a 4-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal, per Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of [YM APAA Sports]," Schefter wrote. "Woods is said to have received the highest upfront percentage of his signing bonus in Chiefs’ 1st-round history."

The final line of Schefter's post is mildly interesting, but there are really no surprises to be found in either of KC's first-round deals. With the rookie wage scale, these are simply the deals that come with the players' corresponding draft positions. As first-round picks, both Delane and Woods will have fifth-year team options, but those decisions won't be made until after both players have completed three years in the league.

The timing of the Chiefs' financial juggling is noteworthy, but not unusual. The team restructured the contract of defensive end George Karlaftis in late May, freeing up $7.7 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

While the Chiefs would likely need to do some more accounting to make any other major changes ahead of their 2026 campaign, there's no need to question the status of the team's first-year players; the entire rookie class has now reportedly agreed to their first NFL contracts.

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