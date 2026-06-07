What a L'Jarius Sneed Reunion Would (and Wouldn't) Mean for the Chiefs

It has been several days since the Kansas City Chiefs hosted cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for a visit, and there have not been any significant updates since Sneed departed KC's facilities. Now that the dust has settled, does a reunion with Sneed actually make sense for both sides?

To answer that question, let's take a closer look at the Chiefs' current crop of corners and dissect what a Sneed reunion would and wouldn't imply for Kansas City's secondary.

Sneed wouldn't be unseating Mansoor Delane

When the Chiefs traded up from No. 9 to No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Mansoor Delane, they were selecting their new No. 1 cornerback. Fairly or unfairly, Delane should be expected to start every game of his rookie season and to be a positive force on the field from his first NFL appearance.

Sneed could provide excellent veteran mentorship to Delane, as Sneed has played more snaps for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo than the rest of KC's current cornerback room combined, but he wouldn't be derailing the trajectory of the Chiefs' top pick.

Nohl Williams' role is still unknown

After being drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Nohl Williams was a part-time player in a promising rookie season. The best-case scenario for the Chiefs? Williams secures the starting No. 2 outside cornerback job in training camp and never lets go. Williams is under contract through the 2028 season on his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract, which would be a massive bargain for a starting corner.

If Sneed is healthy enough to compete with Williams, that could be a positive reflection of Sneed's status for the upcoming season. It could also open the door for a frustrating scenario where a not-quite-himself version of Sneed holds Williams off the field as Spagnuolo prefers the familiar veteran to the still-growing younger player, but that's several layers of hypotheticals down the line.

For better or worse, Kristian Fulton has a massive range of potential outcomes

Sneed's visit with the Chiefs should provide the most alarm for veteran Kristian Fulton. The Chiefs signed Fulton to a two-year, $20 million contract before the 2025 season, but Fulton appeared in just eight games and started only two in his first year with the Chiefs. Now, with a $13 million cap hit in 2026 (but an $8 million dead cap hit if he were to be released, bringing just $5 million in cap savings), his place on the roster has been one of the biggest questions of the offseason.

Fulton ended last year on a high note, playing solid football in KC's final two games. Following the departure of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs could certainly use Fulton as the elder statesman in a battle with Williams for the second and third cornerback spots.

There's a plausible world where Fulton is the Chiefs' second outside corner (behind only Delane), and a scenario where Fulton isn't on the roster in Week 1.

If the Chiefs do sign Sneed, I have to imagine that he and Fulton would be competing for a similar role. As two vets who have battled significant injury issues, the victorious player could simply be the one who is healthier at the end of training camp.

What if KC doesn't sign Sneed?

Unfortunately for Sneed, I assume that the Chiefs would only completely pass on a minimal contract offer if the team believes Sneed is unlikely to reach anything resembling his previous health.

Sneed's departure from the Tennessee Titans came after he played just 12 games in two seasons. Kansas City's training staff could reasonably contend that it wouldn't be worth the effort to attempt to manage Sneed's lower-body health for his age-29 season.

If Sneed isn't with the team by the time training camp rolls around, the outside cornerback competition should boil down to Williams vs. Fulton for the starting role opposite Delane, with the other serving as a playable No. 3.

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