How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL Week 1 TV, Odds, Preview

With the offseason and preseason in the books, Week 1 has already brought plenty of fireworks. When the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Denver Broncos, there may be even more to cap off the start of a new campaign.

Coming off a 6-11 effort a year ago, head coach Andy Reid's group has every incentive to rebound now. Setting the appropriate tone on the Monday Night Football stage would be a massive step in the right direction. Sean Payton's Broncos won 14 games and may have been an unfortunate injury away from a Super Bowl berth, however, so achieving a victory — even at home — will be no easy feat.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Broncos tonight.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 1 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Date and Time: Monday, September 14 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Monday, September 14 at 7:15 p.m. CT TV Channel: ESPN/ABC (KMBC locally)

ESPN/ABC (KMBC locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -2.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

The television broadcast group for Monday Night Football features the duo of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color). Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge are working the sidelines.

Over on the radio end, there's plenty to keep up with. For the Chiefs, it'll be the regular trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) manning the 96.5 broadcast. Elsewhere, Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner have the Westwood One show. Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez are on the Tico Sports call.

Clay Martin and his crew will officiate the Week 1 contest in Kansas City, according to Football Zebras.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.