Hypothetical Scenarios Chiefs Should Consider Trading Back

Before the start of the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, a precarious position for a team in a retooling phase.

However, the Chiefs were able to conduct a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, sending All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie for a haul of draft picks, including the 29th-overall selection in this year's draft. Kansas City generated three additional picks in 2026 and an extra third-round pick in 2027.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite elevating their threshold to nine total picks in the upcoming draft later this month, ESPN's Peter Schrager believes the Chiefs could look to gain more draft capital.

Schrager's Thoughts

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; NFL Network personality Peter Schrager on the sidelines before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Kansas City, which I could tell you, could potentially be a trade back team to be honest," Schrager said. I think Kansas City is looking to collect as many assets as possible, but they usually don't draft in the top 10, and I have no real precedent [general manager] Brett Veach."

Initial Takeaways

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is all contingent on how the board falls, but trading back from No. 9 is an interesting yet risky proposition for Kansas City. The Chiefs trading out of the top 10 could cost them the opportunity to land a cornerstone player, but there are situational circumstances where Veach and the front office should invite teams to call and inquire about trading up.

Scenario #1: Jeremiyah Love Falls

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an unlikely scenario, as the growing buzz around the league is that the Tennessee Titans will end up drafting the Notre Dame running back at No. 4. However, if Love is still on the board when the Chiefs are on the clock, they need to explore trading that pick.

Heading into free agency, Love had been heavily linked with Kansas City at No. 9, but the Chiefs elected to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract, ending any speculation about the team considering Love inside the top 10.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Love is available at No. 9, Kansas City should generate a bidding war, as multiple teams would be blowing up the Chiefs' phone to trade up.

Scenario #2: All Top-Three Pass Rushers Are Off the Board; Caleb Downs Remains

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, Kansas City does not want to trade this pick just for the sake of it, but there are situations that could garner more draft picks. Ideally, the Chiefs would love to land Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr., but if none of them are available by the time Veach and the front office have to make a decision, trading back is not the worst idea.

In this specific hypothetical, the two most likely trade partners would be the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys. If those two teams end up showing interest, the Chiefs should feel more than comfortable moving down. The Bengals own the No. 10 pick, and the Cowboys own the No. 12 pick.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players, such as cornerback Mansoor Delane and wide receiver Carnell Tate, who are potential targets for Kansas City at No. 9, could still be available at one of these spots. Landing a player on their board while picking up additional draft capital is one of the best-case scenarios for the Chiefs.

Scenario #3: Trading Out of First Round

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Ty Simpson has gained steam as a potential first-round pick, which could benefit the Chiefs in multiple ways. One, if the Alabama product is taken off the board on the opening night of the draft, it opens up opportunities for prospects to potentially fall to Kansas City at No. 29. Secondly, teams positioned with early second-round picks could look to trade back into the first round to draft Simpson.

The Chiefs find themselves in a prime spot for teams to target as a move-up area. The New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals have been lauded as popular landing spots for Simpson. New York owns the 33rd-overall pick, while Arizona owns the 34th-overall pick. Picking up an additional second-round pick and other mid-round picks provides Kansas City with more flexibility and ammunition later in the draft, which is where Veach excels.