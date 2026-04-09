Hypothetical Scenarios Chiefs Should Consider Trading Back
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Before the start of the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, a precarious position for a team in a retooling phase.
However, the Chiefs were able to conduct a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, sending All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie for a haul of draft picks, including the 29th-overall selection in this year's draft. Kansas City generated three additional picks in 2026 and an extra third-round pick in 2027.
Despite elevating their threshold to nine total picks in the upcoming draft later this month, ESPN's Peter Schrager believes the Chiefs could look to gain more draft capital.
Schrager's Thoughts
- "Kansas City, which I could tell you, could potentially be a trade back team to be honest," Schrager said. I think Kansas City is looking to collect as many assets as possible, but they usually don't draft in the top 10, and I have no real precedent [general manager] Brett Veach."
Initial Takeaways
Obviously, this is all contingent on how the board falls, but trading back from No. 9 is an interesting yet risky proposition for Kansas City. The Chiefs trading out of the top 10 could cost them the opportunity to land a cornerstone player, but there are situational circumstances where Veach and the front office should invite teams to call and inquire about trading up.
Scenario #1: Jeremiyah Love Falls
This is an unlikely scenario, as the growing buzz around the league is that the Tennessee Titans will end up drafting the Notre Dame running back at No. 4. However, if Love is still on the board when the Chiefs are on the clock, they need to explore trading that pick.
Heading into free agency, Love had been heavily linked with Kansas City at No. 9, but the Chiefs elected to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract, ending any speculation about the team considering Love inside the top 10.
If Love is available at No. 9, Kansas City should generate a bidding war, as multiple teams would be blowing up the Chiefs' phone to trade up.
Scenario #2: All Top-Three Pass Rushers Are Off the Board; Caleb Downs Remains
Obviously, Kansas City does not want to trade this pick just for the sake of it, but there are situations that could garner more draft picks. Ideally, the Chiefs would love to land Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr., but if none of them are available by the time Veach and the front office have to make a decision, trading back is not the worst idea.
In this specific hypothetical, the two most likely trade partners would be the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys. If those two teams end up showing interest, the Chiefs should feel more than comfortable moving down. The Bengals own the No. 10 pick, and the Cowboys own the No. 12 pick.
Players, such as cornerback Mansoor Delane and wide receiver Carnell Tate, who are potential targets for Kansas City at No. 9, could still be available at one of these spots. Landing a player on their board while picking up additional draft capital is one of the best-case scenarios for the Chiefs.
Scenario #3: Trading Out of First Round
Quarterback Ty Simpson has gained steam as a potential first-round pick, which could benefit the Chiefs in multiple ways. One, if the Alabama product is taken off the board on the opening night of the draft, it opens up opportunities for prospects to potentially fall to Kansas City at No. 29. Secondly, teams positioned with early second-round picks could look to trade back into the first round to draft Simpson.
The Chiefs find themselves in a prime spot for teams to target as a move-up area. The New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals have been lauded as popular landing spots for Simpson. New York owns the 33rd-overall pick, while Arizona owns the 34th-overall pick. Picking up an additional second-round pick and other mid-round picks provides Kansas City with more flexibility and ammunition later in the draft, which is where Veach excels.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.