Where Mahomes Stands Amongst the NFL's Elite Entering Josh Allen Clash
The battle that both Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia have been waiting for has arrived, and it will be a must-watch Week 9 battle. The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills to wrap up the first half of the season.
The Chiefs enter the game riding a three-game winning streak, and after starting 0-2 this season, this franchise has reminded everyone who they are. The Bills, on the other hand, enter the game with a 5-2 record and a notorious homefield regular season record over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
But when it comes to this matchup, it's much more than football; it's proving to the other who's better. For Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, this is a narrative fans often find themselves talking about.
Week 9 QB Power Rankings
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, there is no debate when it comes to Allen and Mahomes being in the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league. It was a heavy debate before the season began on who was the best quarterback, but through eight weeks, Infante leans in favor of the Bills and Allen.
Infante ranked Mahomes as the seventh best quarterback entering Week 9, and Allen the sixth-best.
Mahomes
"After a middling start to the year, Patrick Mahomes has been a consistent riser up these rankings over the last few weeks. That continues coming out of Week 8, as he and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 28-7 on Monday night. Mahomes ended the game with two interceptions, but he also threw for three touchdowns with 299 passing yards, adding 40 rushing yards in the process," Infante wrote.
Allen
"A dominant run game played the biggest role in the Bills’ blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday, but Josh Allen played his part in the victory. He only threw the ball 19 times, but he completed 12 of his passes with 163 yards and a touchdown."
There is nothing but respect when it comes to these two quarterbacks facing off, as they both have done wonders for their respective franchises over the years. They're also very familiar with one another, meaning this Week 9 game might have the chance to raise both in the power rankings come next week.
