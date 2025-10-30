Arrowhead Report

Where Mahomes Stands Amongst the NFL's Elite Entering Josh Allen Clash

The battle of two of the best quarterbacks the National Football League has to offer commences in Week 9, but how do these two notable franchise quarterbacks stack up in power rankings ahead of the clash?

Dominic Minchella

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The battle that both Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia have been waiting for has arrived, and it will be a must-watch Week 9 battle. The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills to wrap up the first half of the season.

The Chiefs enter the game riding a three-game winning streak, and after starting 0-2 this season, this franchise has reminded everyone who they are. The Bills, on the other hand, enter the game with a 5-2 record and a notorious homefield regular season record over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

But when it comes to this matchup, it's much more than football; it's proving to the other who's better. For Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, this is a narrative fans often find themselves talking about.

Week 9 QB Power Rankings

Oct 11, 2025; London, United Kingdom; The NFL shield logo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, there is no debate when it comes to Allen and Mahomes being in the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league. It was a heavy debate before the season began on who was the best quarterback, but through eight weeks, Infante leans in favor of the Bills and Allen.

Infante ranked Mahomes as the seventh best quarterback entering Week 9, and Allen the sixth-best.

Mahomes

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"After a middling start to the year, Patrick Mahomes has been a consistent riser up these rankings over the last few weeks. That continues coming out of Week 8, as he and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 28-7 on Monday night. Mahomes ended the game with two interceptions, but he also threw for three touchdowns with 299 passing yards, adding 40 rushing yards in the process," Infante wrote.

Allen

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"A dominant run game played the biggest role in the Bills’ blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday, but Josh Allen played his part in the victory. He only threw the ball 19 times, but he completed 12 of his passes with 163 yards and a touchdown."

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There is nothing but respect when it comes to these two quarterbacks facing off, as they both have done wonders for their respective franchises over the years. They're also very familiar with one another, meaning this Week 9 game might have the chance to raise both in the power rankings come next week.

Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.