Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Offense Can Make Statement in Week 11's Divisional Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and their offense have the perfect opportunity to earn the optimism they've been shown in the 2025 NFL season.

Andy Quach

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite their middling 5-4 record, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as one of the top contenders in the 2025 NFL season. In fact, even though they're currently outside of the AFC playoff picture, they're listed with the best odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl, at +600 on FanDuel.

This is a show of respect for Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and the dynasty they've built over the years. It's also a testament to how strong this team has looked with all of their most lethal weapons available. With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back in the lineup, KC has gone 2-1.

The last time they took the field, though, the Chiefs' offense was completely neutralized by the Buffalo Bills. They stayed within striking distance, ultimately losing 28-21, but they were out of rhythm throughout the entire game. Mahomes had one of the worst outings in his entire career. Kansas City's margin of error has completely dissipated throughout the first half of the season, which means the offense can't afford another performance like the one against the Bills.

Can Chiefs bounce back against Broncos?

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes

The Buffalo Bills have shown they have Patrick Mahomes' number, at least in the regular season. There haven't been many teams that have been able to slow the two-time MVP down the way that Sean McDermott's squad has. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos will be looking to join that rare company.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against one of the top defenses in the league in Week 11. The Broncos rank third in both yards and points allowed this year, and have given up the fewest passing touchdowns in the 2025 season. FanDuel isn't expecting them to give Mahomes too much trouble, though, setting his line at 261.5 passing yards.

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Denver Broncos, Rashee Rice
Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2. Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice has shown himself to be mostly matchup-proof for the Chiefs this season. He's averaged over 70 yards receiving in three outings for KC this year, despite playing a limited set in his first game back against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even with the offense struggling overall versus the Bills, he still pulled down four catches for 80 yards. Denver won't have Patrick Surtain II to try to slow him down and prevent him from clearing his 76.5-yard line.

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Denver Broncos, Travis Kelce
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with defensive end George Karlaftis (56) after defeating the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3. Travis Kelce

Xavier Worthy is questionable for the game due to an ankle injury, listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice. If he's unable to go, Travis Kelce will have to step up to be another reliable target for Mahomes downfield next to Rice. Denver has given up the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this year, including shutting down Brock Bowers last week (although this may be more of a Geno Smith stat than anything). Kelce's line is set at 43.5 receiving yards for Sunday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' player props in each game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.