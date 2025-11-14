Chiefs Offense Can Make Statement in Week 11's Divisional Matchup
Despite their middling 5-4 record, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as one of the top contenders in the 2025 NFL season. In fact, even though they're currently outside of the AFC playoff picture, they're listed with the best odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl, at +600 on FanDuel.
This is a show of respect for Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and the dynasty they've built over the years. It's also a testament to how strong this team has looked with all of their most lethal weapons available. With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back in the lineup, KC has gone 2-1.
The last time they took the field, though, the Chiefs' offense was completely neutralized by the Buffalo Bills. They stayed within striking distance, ultimately losing 28-21, but they were out of rhythm throughout the entire game. Mahomes had one of the worst outings in his entire career. Kansas City's margin of error has completely dissipated throughout the first half of the season, which means the offense can't afford another performance like the one against the Bills.
Can Chiefs bounce back against Broncos?
1. Patrick Mahomes
The Buffalo Bills have shown they have Patrick Mahomes' number, at least in the regular season. There haven't been many teams that have been able to slow the two-time MVP down the way that Sean McDermott's squad has. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos will be looking to join that rare company.
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against one of the top defenses in the league in Week 11. The Broncos rank third in both yards and points allowed this year, and have given up the fewest passing touchdowns in the 2025 season. FanDuel isn't expecting them to give Mahomes too much trouble, though, setting his line at 261.5 passing yards.
2. Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice has shown himself to be mostly matchup-proof for the Chiefs this season. He's averaged over 70 yards receiving in three outings for KC this year, despite playing a limited set in his first game back against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even with the offense struggling overall versus the Bills, he still pulled down four catches for 80 yards. Denver won't have Patrick Surtain II to try to slow him down and prevent him from clearing his 76.5-yard line.
3. Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy is questionable for the game due to an ankle injury, listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice. If he's unable to go, Travis Kelce will have to step up to be another reliable target for Mahomes downfield next to Rice. Denver has given up the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this year, including shutting down Brock Bowers last week (although this may be more of a Geno Smith stat than anything). Kelce's line is set at 43.5 receiving yards for Sunday.
