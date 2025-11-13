This Is When the Chiefs Usually Flip the Switch — And It’s Happening Again
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most well-respected 5-4 teams in NFL history. Of course, they've earned that honor, building one of the most dominant dynastic runs in the league's annals. At some point, though, the Chiefs have to flip the switch.
After starting the 2025 campaign at just 0-2, they seemingly turned it on to save their season, getting a much-needed win over the New York Giants in Week 3 to end their losing streak. Then, they got Xavier Worthy back and detonated on a reeling Baltimore Ravens team to move to 2-2. However, they suffered a major setback in Monday Night Football, getting upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars and dropping back down under .500.
After that, though, the Chiefs were able to rattle off three straight wins to reassert themselves as top contenders this season. In that span, they also got Rashee Rice back from suspension and looked absolutely unstoppable with their two elite downfield weapons back in the lineup. However, the last time the NFL saw KC, they were downed by the Buffalo Bills, 27-20, their explosive offense completely snuffed out while Patrick Mahomes played one of the worst games of his career.
Chiefs must justify their reputation
Through 10 weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs are outside of the current NFL playoff picture. At 5-4, they're holding the eighth seed in the AFC, losing out on the final Wild Card spot to the Jacksonville Jaguars, due to their head-to-head loss in Week 5. Despite that fact, KC is still viewed as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
It's not hard to see why. The Chiefs have been one of the most consistently dominant teams in the league since Patrick Mahomes took over as the franchise quarterback. Even with their middling record this year, they've looked mostly unstoppable with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy available, outside of their loss to the Buffalo Bills, of course.
Kansas City's reputation precedes itself yet again for Week 11, as it's favored over the current leader of the AFC West. FanDuel has the Chiefs spotting the Denver Broncos 3.5 points on the spread. They're listed at -205 on the moneyline, despite being the road team with a far worse record. KC's defense should be able to contain Bo Nix and the Broncos' attack, but Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will have their work cut out for them versus Nik Bonitto and Denver's elite D. The over/under is currently set at 44.5 points.
