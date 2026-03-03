2 Compelling Reasons Chiefs Should Lure Mike Evans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City’s league-worst 1-9 record in one-score games was painful evidence that they were the best 6-11 team in NFL history.

Two months later, the Chiefs can give Patrick Mahomes a Super Bowl-champion target whose career 1,000-yard seasons (11) match their number of losses in 2025. The Evans-to-Kansas City train is boarding passengers less than a week before free agency.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I'll also throw out another one,” said Mina Kimes on Monday’s edition of NFL Live, exploring team options for the future Hall of Famer. “Kansas City. There is a need there. I think he wants to sign sort of a mercenary-type contract, maybe win another Super Bowl.

“This could be a way to augment that wide-receiver corps, add some size to the position, and I'm sure he'd love catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.”

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Immediate leadership for position dying for it

That wide-receiver corps needs plenty of augmentation. Xavier Worthy is returning from shoulder surgery, Jalen Royals didn’t see much of the field as a rookie, Rashee Rice's future is again in question and the rest of last year’s players are free agents. It’s arguably the most glaring need on the entire roster.

But history screams at the Chiefs to avoid drafting a wideout with a top-10 pick. Free agency is critical to improving the position. Evans, who turns 33 in August, plans to test the market, if Tampa Bay allows him to get there.

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The Buccaneers have a very strong relationship with Mike Evans,” insider Dan Graziano explained, “and have been in contact with him. They would like to have him back, but there is a chance that he gets better offers elsewhere. The Bucs have drafted a bunch of talent at the wide-receiver position the last few years. Last year in free agency, they re-signed Chris Godwin.”

They’ve also drafted Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan recently, and as a result, the Buccaneers are ready for life after Evans, as hard as that sounds. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are in dire straits.

Close losses magnified their discrepancies in 2025. Close wins swept those under the rug in 2024. Wide receiver was the poster child for those warts in both seasons.

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bet on consistent production returning in 2026

The only concern – something that isn’t expected to keep competitors like Washington, San Francisco and Buffalo from pursuing him – was his 2025 season. A broken clavicle limited him to just eight games and 368 yards, by far the lowest numbers of his career.

The injury ended his string of 11 1,000-yard seasons (2014-24), the longest ever by a player at the start of a career. That streak also tied Jerry Rice for the longest streak at any point in a career.

Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL combine is history but there’s still time to combine the best analysis with the best news on your beloved Chiefs. So, register for OnSI’s FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.