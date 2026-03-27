2 Underrated Reasons Top-30 Visits Matter for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is a hair under 6-7, weighs 352 and has polarized the NFL.

Some teams will pass on Proctor in the first round on April 23, but someone will take him. Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes it’ll be the team that formerly employed Andy Reid and Brett Veach.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“When it comes to addressing needs,” Jeremiah wrote earlier this month, projecting Proctor as the Eagle’s No. 23-overall selection, “GM Howie Roseman tends to be a year early instead of a year late. Right tackle Lane Johnson is under contract through 2027 -- but the Eagles get some insurance for the 13-year veteran now. Proctor could also slide inside to guard if needed.”

Roseman’s former scout, Veach, might be interested in finding a way to beat the Eagles to Proctor. The Chiefs reportedly have the massive lineman on their list of top-30 visits.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Every position group is different,” Veach said at the scouting combine Feb. 24. “I'm sure most teams would tell you, and most coaches would tell you that.

“And then you have your informal time here (in Indianapolis),you have potentially formal time. You have Zoom opportunities now. And then you have in-house, your 30 visits. And, our coaches go visit them. So, I think sometimes when there's a question, I don't think anything's determined here. I think it's part of the process.”

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is a top-30 visit?

Proctor isn’t alone. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate will spend his final month before the April 23 draft visiting five more teams (he visited the Browns before his pro day). Tate said this week those teams are the Titans, Giants, Commanders, Saints and Chiefs. It’s no coincidence that those teams hold, respectively, the fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth selections on April 23. Cleveland is sixth.

The NFL allows each team to schedule up to 30 private, pre-draft visits with draftable prospects like Proctor and Tate. Clubs fly prospects to their cities, tour facilities, break down film, allow them to meet with coaching staffs and a host of other get-to-know-you activities. One activity they can’t do, however, is anything on a field. The job interview doesn’t end at the scouting combine.

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (97) and fumbles the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As a bonus, prospects from programs within 50 miles of the team facility can visit without counting against the 30-player limit. For Kansas City, the only big school barely within that radius is the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Two reasons visits matter

Obviously, teams know circumstances could prevent them from drafting visiting players. Clubs also know that these players are likely to become unrestricted free agents in four years, so teams understand that the player could be interviewing them as much as they’re interviewing the player.

The other reason also is obvious: Teams could draft the player and the teams want to cross off any details at the 11th hour. Tackles Josh Simmons and Esa Pole, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, cornerback Melvin Smith and linebacker Brandon George are all players who made top-30 visits to Kansas City in 2025. They’re all on the team’s 90-man roster as of Thursday night.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) in stance against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Other players scheduled to visit before draft

In addition to Proctor and Tate, the Chiefs reportedly will host tight end Justin Joly (North Carolina State), wide receiver Makai Lemon (Southern Cal), tight end Oscar Delp (Georgia), cornerback Chris Johnson (San Diego State). Defensive tackle Caleb Banks (Florida) has already visited Kansas City.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) has scheduled an April 17 workout, less than a week before the draft. The Chiefs are expected to attend.