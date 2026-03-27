2 Underrated Reasons Top-30 Visits Matter for Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is a hair under 6-7, weighs 352 and has polarized the NFL.
Some teams will pass on Proctor in the first round on April 23, but someone will take him. Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes it’ll be the team that formerly employed Andy Reid and Brett Veach.
“When it comes to addressing needs,” Jeremiah wrote earlier this month, projecting Proctor as the Eagle’s No. 23-overall selection, “GM Howie Roseman tends to be a year early instead of a year late. Right tackle Lane Johnson is under contract through 2027 -- but the Eagles get some insurance for the 13-year veteran now. Proctor could also slide inside to guard if needed.”
Roseman’s former scout, Veach, might be interested in finding a way to beat the Eagles to Proctor. The Chiefs reportedly have the massive lineman on their list of top-30 visits.
“Every position group is different,” Veach said at the scouting combine Feb. 24. “I'm sure most teams would tell you, and most coaches would tell you that.
“And then you have your informal time here (in Indianapolis),you have potentially formal time. You have Zoom opportunities now. And then you have in-house, your 30 visits. And, our coaches go visit them. So, I think sometimes when there's a question, I don't think anything's determined here. I think it's part of the process.”
What is a top-30 visit?
Proctor isn’t alone. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate will spend his final month before the April 23 draft visiting five more teams (he visited the Browns before his pro day). Tate said this week those teams are the Titans, Giants, Commanders, Saints and Chiefs. It’s no coincidence that those teams hold, respectively, the fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth selections on April 23. Cleveland is sixth.
The NFL allows each team to schedule up to 30 private, pre-draft visits with draftable prospects like Proctor and Tate. Clubs fly prospects to their cities, tour facilities, break down film, allow them to meet with coaching staffs and a host of other get-to-know-you activities. One activity they can’t do, however, is anything on a field. The job interview doesn’t end at the scouting combine.
As a bonus, prospects from programs within 50 miles of the team facility can visit without counting against the 30-player limit. For Kansas City, the only big school barely within that radius is the University of Kansas in Lawrence.
Two reasons visits matter
Obviously, teams know circumstances could prevent them from drafting visiting players. Clubs also know that these players are likely to become unrestricted free agents in four years, so teams understand that the player could be interviewing them as much as they’re interviewing the player.
The other reason also is obvious: Teams could draft the player and the teams want to cross off any details at the 11th hour. Tackles Josh Simmons and Esa Pole, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, cornerback Melvin Smith and linebacker Brandon George are all players who made top-30 visits to Kansas City in 2025. They’re all on the team’s 90-man roster as of Thursday night.
Other players scheduled to visit before draft
In addition to Proctor and Tate, the Chiefs reportedly will host tight end Justin Joly (North Carolina State), wide receiver Makai Lemon (Southern Cal), tight end Oscar Delp (Georgia), cornerback Chris Johnson (San Diego State). Defensive tackle Caleb Banks (Florida) has already visited Kansas City.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) has scheduled an April 17 workout, less than a week before the draft. The Chiefs are expected to attend.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert